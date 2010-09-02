 Skip to main content
Patriots Postgame Quotes - 9/2/2010

New England Patriots players comment on their 20-17 preseason loss to the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium on Thursday, September 2, 2010.

Sep 02, 2010 at 04:59 PM

TE Rob Gronkowski

Are you feeling more comfortable now that the preseason is over?Going into camp with the team, having all the preseason games, having all the practices, of course I feel a lot more comfortable. You are never 100 percent comfortable and during this week of practice I will be going out there and working hard to be 100 percent comfortable when it comes to the game.

You and Aaron Hernandez worked extra after practice with Tom Brady, do you feel that has been an important thing for you younger guys to try to build a rapport with your quarterback?
Yes, definitely. You need a good relationship and chemistry with your quarterback. I feel like I need to feel out the quarterback throwing the ball and of course the quarterback needs to feel out how I run my routes with my type of speed and everything. Of course we have to be in practice and that is why when it comes to practice we have to be out there practicing hard and we have about a week and a half to go to do so before the regular season.

Are you scared that if you make a big play against Cincinnati that you might black out?*
*Possibly, but I like it. It is a good thing when I black out so we will see.

RB Laurence Maroney

Were you wondering what your place is in the running back rotation? Are you the guy? Are you just one of the guys?
I am just one of the guys right now. Just basically being patient and sitting back and seeing how things play out. Like I said it is just one of those situations to where I am just going to always be prepared for anything for the best or for the worst. Whenever they call my number I am going to always be ready.

Do you expect to start next Sunday?Around here you can't expect anything so all I can do is prepare and prepare to get ready as if I was going to start. If I don't, I don't and if I do, I do.

Has Coach Belichick spoken to you about what he expects from you?
Not really. He and I have not had any one on ones. We have a lot of great backs and as a group he expects a lot from us as a group and to go out there and perform. Like I said we definitely have a lot of great backs and so whenever they call my number I am going to always be ready.

How hard is it to be patient?
It isn't hard. You just have to be patient. You just can't rush into anything. You just have to sit back and let things work their way out. You can't really sit here and be upset about not playing. You just have to go out there and just stay prepared and always stay prepared.

Was there ever a time when you might have been more frustrated?
Not really. Not really because like I said I am always a team player. I always tell you guys from year in and year out, whether I get all the carries, no carries, or ten carries, I just want to win. I just want to be a part of a winning team and just go out there and help the team in any way possible.

QB Brian Hoyer

Do you feel good about your performance and how you are ending this preseason this year?
You always just wish that you could finish with a win. I wish I could have been out there on that last drive, but I got scratched up a little bit. There were some good things and there were some bad things so you just have to watch the film and learn what you can from it, move on, and get ready for the regular season?

What happened when you got scratched up?Not sure. I have to see the film. I think I got hit and my arms were together so I basically braced my fall with my face. I am sure I will have to see it on film to see what happened.

Can you talk about the play of some of the young receivers?It is good to see them go out there and give it their best. You try to get the ball to all of those guys and Darnell (Jenkins) did a great job, so did Rob (Gronkowski). A lot of guys made plays out there. I thought both of those tight ends played well and we started to run a little bit. It was just good to see them go out there and give it their best and let what happens, happen.

Did you talk to either of them beforehand?
I think I might have just said, 'go out and have fun and do the best you can, you can only control what you can control and that is what you do on the field.' That is probably the only thing I would say to those guys.

What was the atmosphere like in general?
Just excited about the opportunity to go out and play and just try to take advantage of those opportunities and like you said those younger guys. For me it was just really the last guaranteed opportunity that I would have extended playtime. I just wanted to go out there and execute, execute the offense well, and be a leader out there.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

