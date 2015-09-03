Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/3

QUARTERBACK RYAN LINDLEY

Q: How did it feel to get back out there in a game?

RL:Great. Like I told the guys beforehand, I was just excited to get out there and play. That was kind of the idea, the attitude we all had going in. We had a good group in there that was getting a chance.

Q: How did the game go for you personally?

RL:OK. Here and there, there were definitely some throws I'd like back. Others were just kind of throw-aways, but there are always maybe a half dozen. You want to cut that down to play good football, but there's stuff to build off of. And I'm happy with what I put out there effort-wise as well.

Q: Did you feel rusty at all after not playing in a game for eight months?

RL:You know, a little bit at the beginning. I just think you kind of... you're antsy. You want to get out there and get that first completion, so on a couple of those, that one to Reggie [Wayne], kind of stepped up and tried to get out there real quick. I think that's what happens. You've kind of got to slow yourself down and play within the scheme, play within the system, so that's probably my one critique - to start off a little better. But you can't... I think everybody out there gave their best effort to the end. That's all you can ask for.

Q: How much of a challenge has this been for you as far as being relatively new here and having really one shot to show the coaching staff what you've got?

RL:I think it's just... any opportunity is a good opportunity, and I've learned that. In the National Football League, any time you get a chance to lead 11 guys out on the field or 10 other guys out on the field, it's a wonderful opportunity, so you take that and run with it. You don't really look at the, you know, this isn't an ideal situation, because not many of them are unless you're the number one guy anywhere. So I just took what I had, what we all had, and we ran with it.

Q: Did the Tom Brady decision change you knowing whether you were starting or not?

RL:No, I made it a habit to make sure I wasn't checking anything. I wasn't looking at anything. Someone else told me when we got in the locker room, but for me, it was all about you want to just put something out there for a résumé. And I knew I'd get 60 minutes of good football. It was up to me to see how good that would be, and I feel comfortable with the way I played. Hopefully somebody will feel the same way about it.

Q: How relieved was the team when they found out that Tom Brady would be back?

RL:You know, I'm not sure. We were kind of all focused on game day, and then the guys who weren't playing were kind of doing their own thing. So we were just dialed in on the Giants.

Q: Did you and Brady talk at all about how you approached the game today?

RL:Yeah, we just knew obviously he was going to be ready if something happened, but I knew we were just going to go after it. He was a great help on the sideline, and I've tried to help him where I can in the preseason and just kind of that quarterback backup relationship or the group of quarterbacks relationship. You want to help a guy out if you see something, and he sees a lot of things out there. So it was helpful for him to kind of throw some things my way when it came to the sideline.

Q: How tough is it to deal with the uncertainty in terms of being here or being with another team? Do you think that there's a chance you could be here?

RL:Yeah, to address the first part of that question, I think everybody - about 50 percent of the NFL - is under an uncertainty week to week. You learn to play with that, and a third-string, second-string, journeyman quarterback is in that group of people who kind of have some uncertainty. So I've dealt with that in the past couple of years, and you just control what you can control. And you kind of go out and put your best foot forward whether it be in practice, whether it was on scout team all the last three weeks while I was here or anything else to let these guys know that I'm a hard worker and a team player and I'm a good guy in the locker room. And the chips are going to fall where they will whether that's here or some place else, and all I can do is put my best foot forward with what I'm doing on the football field.

Q: Do you feel comfortable in this system?

RL:Yeah, I joked around a couple of weeks ago that I'll never be on Tom Brady's level, but I felt comfortable. I felt like we executed tonight, and we had a good group in there. We played with some pace, and there's some stuff that I think they're going to like on film.

LeGarrette Blount, Running Back

*(On the news regarding quarterback Tom Brady's four-game suspension being dropped) *

"We ain't really been focused on that. We've been focusing on the [New York] Giants and playing this game today and, you know, try to do things right."

*(On if there was a sense of relief knowing that Tom Brady would be playing the full season) *

"I'm ready to play with anybody. I'm ready to play with any quarterback we have, so you know, that [decision] was not really high on my priority list, you know."

*(On if the mood of the team is excited regarding the news about Tom Brady) *

"Everybody was out here worrying about that Giants' game. I can't speak for the whole team, but I know me personally was just worried about this game right here."

(What were you personally worried about heading into the final preseason game)

"I'm just focused on how many reps I was going to get, you know, and make sure that they were the best reps I can get."