Patriots Postseason: Inside the Numbers

3**

The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span.

6

The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh is second with four conference titles since 1994.

14

The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

16

The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 21 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.

34

The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay has the second most with 30.

227

The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including all playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.

251

The number of games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994. Prior to Kraft's ownership, the team had won 225 total games in its entire history from 1960-93.