Patriots Postseason: Inside the Numbers

PATRIOTS IN THE PLAYOFFS
**
5**
New England reached 12 regular-season wins for the fifth consecutive season in 2014, the second-longest such streak since the 1970 merger.
6
New England has captured six consecutive AFC East titles from 2009-14, marking the longest streak in AFC East division history.
**
7**
The Patriots have earned a Super Bowl berth seven times in their 55-year history, tied for third all-time.
10
The Patriots earned a first-round bye in the 2014 NFL playoffs, and they lead the NFL with 10 first-round byes since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990.
11
The Patriots will be playing in their 11th Conference Championship game, tied with Oakland for fourth, behind Pittsburgh and San Francisco (15) and Dallas (14).
14
The Patriots overcame two 14-point deficits in the 35-31 win over Baltimore (01/10/15) in the Divisional game to become the first team to ever to erase a pair of 14-point deficits in the postseason.
**
14**
The Patriots currently have the longest active consecutive winning seasons streak with 14 straight winning seasons since 2001.
17
The number of Patriots who have played in the Super Bowl.
22
New England has made the playoffs 22 times in its 55-year history, with 16 of those berths coming in the 21 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
26
The Patriots have 26 victories in 44 playoff games all-time, the fifth-most wins among NFL franchises.
29
New England has compiled 29 winning seasons since the 1970 merger, tied for the third-most among all NFL teams.
.591
New England's playoff winning percentage of .591 is the fifth best in NFL history among teams that have played at least 15 playoff games.
.700
The Patriots own a .700 winning percentage in Conference Championship games overall and are 4-1 in home games and 3-1 at Gillette Stadium.
.800
The Patriots are 16-4 at home in the playoffs, for a .800 winning percentage, second among teams with at least 10 home playoff games.
BILL BELICHICK IN THE PLAYOFFS
**
5**
Belichick has five Super Bowl berths as a head coach, and needs one more to match Don Shula's NFL-record six Super Bowl berths.
8
Belichick has been a part of eight Super Bowls overall, including five as a head coach and three as an assistant coach.
12
The number of division titles won by Bill Belichick, the most of any head coach in NFL history.
20
Belichick needs one more postseason victory to move into sole possesion of first place for most postseason wins. He is tied with Tom Landry with 20.
TOM BRADY IN THE PLAYOFFS
**
5**
Brady is tied with John Elway as the only quarterback to lead his team to five conference titles. Brady needs to play in one more Super Bowl to match DL Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played. Lodish played in six (four with Buffalo and two with Denver).
7
The number of 300-yard games that Tom Brady has accumulated in the postseason after throwing for a franchise-record 367 yards against Baltimore (1/10/15). His seven 300-yard games in the postseason are second in NFL history.
9
Brady will set an NFL record with his ninth start in a Conference Championship Game, passing Charlie Waters and Jack Reynolds, who have eight starts.
12
The number of division championships by Tom Brady, the most division titles ever by a quarterback. Peyton Manning is second with 11.
**
16**
Brady set a Super Bowl record with 16 straight pass completions in Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New York Giants.
19
The number of playoff wins for Tom Brady, the most of any quarterback in NFL history.
27
The number of playoff starts for Tom Brady, the most of any quarterback in NFL history.
46
Brady is first in NFL history with 46 postseason touchdown passes.
623
The number of postseason completions Tom Brady has thrown, the most of any player in NFL history.
1,277
Brady has thrown for 1,277 yards in the Super Bowl, the most of any quarterback in NFL history.
STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI IN THE PLAYOFFS
**
19**
Gostkowski has 19 career postseason field goals and needs just one more to become the 11th player in NFL history to make 20 field goals in the playoffs.
104
The number of postseason points for Stephen Gostkowski, ninth in NFL history. His 104 kicking points are sixth in NFL history.
THE KRAFT ERA IN THE PLAYOFFS
**
3**
The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span.
6
The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh is second with four conference titles since 1994.
14
The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
16
The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 21 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.
34
The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay has the second most with 30.
227
The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including all playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.
251
The number of games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994. Prior to Kraft's ownership, the team had won 225 total games in its entire history from 1960-93.
