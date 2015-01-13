Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 15 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jun 20 - 11:55 AM

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

Patriots Postseason: Inside the Numbers

Take a postseason look inside the numbers as the Patriots get ready to take on the Indianapolis Colts in AFC Championship game this Sunday.

Jan 12, 2015 at 11:00 PM
New England Patriots

PATRIOTS IN THE PLAYOFFS

**

5**
New England reached 12 regular-season wins for the fifth consecutive season in 2014, the second-longest such streak since the 1970 merger.

6
New England has captured six consecutive AFC East titles from 2009-14, marking the longest streak in AFC East division history.

**

7**
The Patriots have earned a Super Bowl berth seven times in their 55-year history, tied for third all-time.

10
The Patriots earned a first-round bye in the 2014 NFL playoffs, and they lead the NFL with 10 first-round byes since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990.

11
The Patriots will be playing in their 11th Conference Championship game, tied with Oakland for fourth, behind Pittsburgh and San Francisco (15) and Dallas (14).

14
The Patriots overcame two 14-point deficits in the 35-31 win over Baltimore (01/10/15) in the Divisional game to become the first team to ever to erase a pair of 14-point deficits in the postseason.

**

14**
The Patriots currently have the longest active consecutive winning seasons streak with 14 straight winning seasons since 2001.

17
The number of Patriots who have played in the Super Bowl.

22
New England has made the playoffs 22 times in its 55-year history, with 16 of those berths coming in the 21 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

26
The Patriots have 26 victories in 44 playoff games all-time, the fifth-most wins among NFL franchises.

29
New England has compiled 29 winning seasons since the 1970 merger, tied for the third-most among all NFL teams.

.591
New England's playoff winning percentage of .591 is the fifth best in NFL history among teams that have played at least 15 playoff games.

.700
The Patriots own a .700 winning percentage in Conference Championship games overall and are 4-1 in home games and 3-1 at Gillette Stadium.

.800
The Patriots are 16-4 at home in the playoffs, for a .800 winning percentage, second among teams with at least 10 home playoff games.

BILL BELICHICK IN THE PLAYOFFS

**

5**
Belichick has five Super Bowl berths as a head coach, and needs one more to match Don Shula's NFL-record six Super Bowl berths.

8
Belichick has been a part of eight Super Bowls overall, including five as a head coach and three as an assistant coach.

12
The number of division titles won by Bill Belichick, the most of any head coach in NFL history.

20
Belichick needs one more postseason victory to move into sole possesion of first place for most postseason wins. He is tied with Tom Landry with 20.

TOM BRADY IN THE PLAYOFFS

**

5**
Brady is tied with John Elway as the only quarterback to lead his team to five conference titles. Brady needs to play in one more Super Bowl to match DL Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played. Lodish played in six (four with Buffalo and two with Denver).

7
The number of 300-yard games that Tom Brady has accumulated in the postseason after throwing for a franchise-record 367 yards against Baltimore (1/10/15). His seven 300-yard games in the postseason are second in NFL history.

9
Brady will set an NFL record with his ninth start in a Conference Championship Game, passing Charlie Waters and Jack Reynolds, who have eight starts.

12
The number of division championships by Tom Brady, the most division titles ever by a quarterback. Peyton Manning is second with 11.

**

16**
Brady set a Super Bowl record with 16 straight pass completions in Super Bowl XLVI vs. the New York Giants.

19
The number of playoff wins for Tom Brady, the most of any quarterback in NFL history.

27
The number of playoff starts for Tom Brady, the most of any quarterback in NFL history.

46
Brady is first in NFL history with 46 postseason touchdown passes.

623
The number of postseason completions Tom Brady has thrown, the most of any player in NFL history.

1,277
Brady has thrown for 1,277 yards in the Super Bowl, the most of any quarterback in NFL history.

STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI IN THE PLAYOFFS

**

19**
Gostkowski has 19 career postseason field goals and needs just one more to become the 11th player in NFL history to make 20 field goals in the playoffs.

104
The number of postseason points for Stephen Gostkowski, ninth in NFL history. His 104 kicking points are sixth in NFL history.

THE KRAFT ERA IN THE PLAYOFFS

**

3**
The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span.

6
The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh is second with four conference titles since 1994.

14
The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

16
The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 21 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.

34
The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay has the second most with 30.

227
The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including all playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.

251
The number of games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994. Prior to Kraft's ownership, the team had won 225 total games in its entire history from 1960-93.

RELATED LINKS

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Re-Sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DL Justus Tavai. The Patriots also announced that they have signed 2023 third-round draft pick LB Marte Mapu. In addition, the Patriots released DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson.

news

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8.  Ann Dagle of East Lyme, Conn. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Brian Dagle Foundation.

news

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Servicemembers to be more prominently featured at all future events

news

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.

news

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Yodny Cajuste.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

New England Patriots to be Represented by DeMarcus Covington at the NFL Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

New England Patriots Foundation and New England Revolution Foundation Announce $1 Million Foster Care Initiative

Through the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family announced a commitment of $1 million in grant funding for six foster care organizations across New England to celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month this month.

news

Patriots sign eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and sign three rookie free agents

Patriots announced today that they have signed eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and three rookie free agents.

news

Patriots release WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Patriots announced that they have released wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

news

Patriots to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12, 2023

The New England Patriots today announced that they will play their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on November 12, 2023, against the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

Gillette Stadium to Host Girls Flag Football Championships

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13: "I think there is growth every year"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 6/12: "I have been really pleased with all the playmakers on our team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12: "We're all trying to prove ourselves"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, June 12, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising