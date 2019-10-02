Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Oct 13 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Patriots Present Difference Makers of the Week Award to Bryan McDavitt from West Boylston, Mass.

Oct 02, 2019 at 10:03 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Oct. 2, 2019) – Nine years ago, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation introduced a season-long theme called Celebrate Volunteerism. The main focus of the initiative was to recognize community volunteers and to promote the importance of volunteering.

Since its inception, New England Patriots players, coaches and alumni have donated tens of thousands of hours to giving back to their New England communities. During their weekly off day, Patriots players volunteer throughout New England to support children and families in need. Patriots season ticket members have also teamed with Patriots players to better their communities.

Throughout the 2019 season, the foundation will continue its Celebrate Volunteerism initiative by teaming with nonprofit organizations to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlighting deserving volunteers from across the region and seeking to inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers. The foundation will present a weekly "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which recognizes deserving volunteers who go above and beyond to support their New England communities.

"Volunteerism is at the heart of giving back and bettering our communities," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We will continue to honor and thank the many deserving volunteers in our region that are often not recognized for their valuable contributions. Through this Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, we hope to inspire Patriots fans to make a difference and become lifelong volunteers."

Bryan McDavitt from West Boylston, Mass. was selected as a 2019 Patriots Difference Makers of the Week for his commitment to Camp Rising Sun.

"I am very humbled to be recognized for this award," said Bryan. "I have been very blessed with a loving and supportive family that has instilled strong values and emphasized caring for others, being respectful and giving back to the community."

Camp Rising Sun is a nonprofit organization based in Branford, Conn. that provides an overnight camping experience for children ages five to 17 who have faced a diagnosis of cancer. Children that are diagnosed with cancer have a tough road. In addition to the physical challenges they encounter, they often fall behind at school, experience low self-esteem and lack confidence. Camp tries to give some of that back. It gives them an opportunity to succeed at new activities while also getting to know other campers who can relate to what they're going through.

Bryan has been volunteering at Camp Rising Sun since 2011. He started as a cabin staff member in their senior cabin. In this role, he built meaningful relationships with the campers while managing late nights, camp pranks, homesickness and seeing that the medical needs of all campers are met. Now serving as a head counselor, Bryan handles these same responsibilities, in addition to planning the daily activities for the cabin, leading and evaluating cabin staff and is the key person overseeing the safety and discipline of his campers.

Parents remark how much their child has changed after attending camp. Much of that positive change can be attributed to counselors, like Bryan. He is creative, energetic and always knows how to make the campers smile. He is well-liked by all campers and staff and plays an instrumental role in positively impacting children that are diagnosed with cancer.

"I have been so fortunate that life brought me to camp," said Bryan. "From the first time I set foot on Camp in Colebrook, Conn. I could tell it was a special place. The love and pure joy that camp brings the campers is contagious. I have formed some truly special relationships with the graduated campers and staff and keep in touch with many of them year round to hear about their experiences and successes for the next phases in their lives."

Fifteen individuals will be named Patriots Difference Makers throughout the season. The outstanding volunteers will be recognized on the Patriots website and will be honored during a special ceremony at the Patriots final regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 29.

Fans are encouraged to nominate a local volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week award by visiting www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

news

Socktober: Patriots, Revolution collecting new socks to donate to homeless shelters

The Kraft family, New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution are launching a new charitable initiative, "Socktober." Throughout the month of October, the Patriots and Revolution will be collecting new socks – the most sought-after item amongst people experiencing homelessness – and donating them to homeless shelters across New England.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Hospitality Homes. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to My Place Teen Center in Westbrook, Maine. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit. 
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Deja New Leicester. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

East Boston's John Parziale Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a convincing 40-16 victory over Boston City League rival Brighton on Friday, East Boston's John Parziale has been named the second New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass.

Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Catching Joy. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 22-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale on Saturday, Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." 
news

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night.
news

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

NFL Notes: Run defense comes up big

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing Pats improvement, weaknesses and building blocks

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

In this week's edition of coffee with the coach, Bill Belichick discusses one of the rarest punts he's ever seen.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the key plays from New England's win over the Houston Texans.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 10/12: "He learns series to series"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Steve Belichick 10/12: "We have to start putting the plan in place with the pieces we have"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Go behind the scenes of the New England Patriots win over the Houston Texans in this week's Sights and Sounds.

Jerod Mayo 10/12: "Hopefully by November, December, and January we are playing our best football"

Patriots linebackers coach Jarod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising