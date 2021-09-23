Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 23 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/20: 'It was a giant team effort'

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/20

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

Sep 23, 2021 at 03:08 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Celebrate_Volunteerism_Logo_Final_v2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Sept. 23, 2021) – Throughout the 2021 season, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will recognize 17 local volunteers with the "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award." The honorees will be celebrated for going above and beyond to support nonprofit organizations in our New England communities.

As part of this recognition, the foundation will present a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization represented by each honoree. The Patriots Difference Makers will participate in a special year-end celebration and receive a pair of tickets to attend the Patriots final regular season home game on Jan. 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We are excited to once again recognize local volunteers with our Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award," said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. "Each of these honorees has their own unique story of community service and we are proud to shine a light on the tremendous work they are doing. We would like to thank all of this year's Patriots Difference Makers for helping to build stronger New England communities."

Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Deja New Leicester. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Deja New Leicester. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.

Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Deja New Leicester. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   

Deja New Leicester is a nonprofit organization, led by a group of volunteers dedicated to improving the quality of life for local families. Having grown up in Leicester, Deborah co-founded the organization as a way to give back to neighbors in need.

The nonprofit assists families during emergencies, pays household bills for families in crisis and lends medical equipment not covered by insurance. They also sponsor targeted fundraisers for one-time necessities and provide students with internships focused around service and vocational skills.

As a co-founder and the secretary and clerk for the board of directors, Deborah wears many hats for the organization. Together with the Board of Directors, she develops the annual strategic plan, manages the budget and oversees Deja New's unique marketplace where they sell new and gently used furniture, home décor, toys and more. Thanks to her leadership, Deja New has purchased a wheelchair-accessible van for a child in need, helped purchase a seizure alert dog for a child with epilepsy, and much more.

In addition to her efforts at Deja New, Deborah is the founder and president of Leicester Hearts for Heat, helping to provide heat to more than 100 families each winter. She informs residents on how to apply for fuel assistance, reviews all of the applications to ensure that they meet the criteria for receiving aid, approves applications based on responses, manages the budget, and raises funds by doing targeted fundraisers. During the height of the pandemic, demand increased significantly, but due to Deb's diligence, she earned and saved enough money to help everyone in need.

When asked why she co-formed Deja New, Deborah responded, "Because it needed to be done. I believe that we need to do what we can to help the people in our community and not wait and hope that someone else will do it."

The Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award is part of the foundation's Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, designed to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlight deserving volunteers from across the region and inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers.

This marks the 11th season that the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation has presented their Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to volunteers from all across New England. Since its inception, 150 individuals have received this award and more than $675,000 has been donated to local nonprofit organizations.

To learn more about the program or to nominate a volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award, visit www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

news

East Boston's John Parziale Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a convincing 40-16 victory over Boston City League rival Brighton on Friday, East Boston's John Parziale has been named the second New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass.

Max Surprenant from Needham, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Catching Joy. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 22-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale on Saturday, Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

The New England Patriots Foundation has teamed with Bank of America to launch a new program called, "Community Captains." 
news

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night.
news

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience. 
news

Robert Kraft and The New England Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the name of the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Twenty-six nonprofits were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 11.
news

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Kraft Center for Community Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations through August 8.
news

New England Patriots, New England Dairy Farm Families Award Ledge Street Elementary with $10,000 Grant

Grant Used to Supply Health & Wellness Equipment and Activity Bags to Students.
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Longsjo Middle School's Becky Colo named 2021 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Longsjo Middle School's (Fitchburg, Mass.) Becky Colo has been named the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) Teacher of the Year.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/22

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Jonathan Jones, Shaq Mason, Mac Jones and others discuss this week's matchup against the New Orleans Saints and the Patriots offense.

Matthew Slater on Alvin Kamara 9/23: 'He can do it all. He is a great, great player'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

James White on Saints 9/23: 'We are going to be challenged in all three phases'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

David Andrews on Mac Jones 9/22: 'You have to build confidence in yourself and with each other and that's what he's doing'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Shaq Mason on field goals 9/22: 'When you're in the red zone you want the touchdown, but points are points'

Patriots guard Shaq Mason addresses the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising