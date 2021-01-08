Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jan 08 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jan 11 - 11:59 PM

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT

Jan 08, 2021 at 02:16 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Celebrate_Volunteerism_Logo_Final_v2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Jan. 8, 2021) – Ten years ago, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation introduced a season-long theme called Celebrate Volunteerism. The main focus of the initiative was to recognize community volunteers and to promote the importance of volunteering. Since its inception, New England Patriots players, coaches, alumni, cheerleaders and fans have donated hundreds of thousands of hours to giving back to their New England communities.

Throughout the 2020 season, the foundation will continue its Celebrate Volunteerism initiative by teaming with nonprofit organizations to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlighting deserving volunteers from across the region and seeking to inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers. The foundation will present a weekly "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which recognizes deserving volunteers who go above and beyond to support their New England communities.

"This has been a challenging year, unlike anything we've experienced in our lifetimes," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Charitable organizations have been called upon to support more children and families than ever before. We admire all of the hardworking volunteers that have stepped up and helped these nonprofits to continue to serve those in need. Through this Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, we will shine a light on some of these outstanding volunteers, make a donation to their respective charity and encourage our fans to get involved."

Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, Vt. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington. In honor of her volunteer efforts, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation is making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit
Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, Vt. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington. In honor of her volunteer efforts, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation is making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit

Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, Vt. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit. She is the 15th and final honoree of the 2020 season.

For more than 10 years, Dr. Abramson has served on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington. She is currently serving as the board president and is a leader on the development team, managing more than 35 volunteers for fundraising initiatives.

Dr. Abramson has been actively involved with the club's early promise academic improvement program. She tutors many club members across a wide range of educational subjects, ensuring students stay on track. Dr. Abramson developed a strong relationship with six female middle school students, all of whom fled to the United States as refugees after experiencing terrible events as children. She became an incredible source of support to the students – guiding them through school assignments and enjoying lunch, shopping and other recreational activities together. She also looks forward to having them join her family for Thanksgiving each year.

"The Burlington Boys and Girls Club's focus on education was an important part of why I became involved in the Club," said Dr. Abramson. "When I began serving on the Boys and Girls Club board, I also started tutoring teen Club members. It was great getting to know the kids the Club served. A small group of young women consistently came for homework help on the days I volunteered, and, over time, I became close with them."

Thanks to Dr. Abramson's mentorship, each of these young women have overcome obstacles in their lives and are now thriving. All six students are currently enrolled in college and receiving continued support from Dr. Abramson, who continues to offer guidance and share her network of business contacts to help the students find the right career path. She is deeply committed to ensuring that all of her mentees reach their full potential.

"It has been wonderful for me to share their academic and life successes with them," said Dr. Abramson. "I feel like they are each part of my family. It has been my privilege to get to know with these young women. They bring me much joy and help to keep me young."

The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation encouraged fans to show their support for local charitable organizations and to nominate a volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award. To get involved, visit www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

news

The American Cancer Society and National Football League Award $50,000 Grants To Two Boston Health Centers To Safely Increase Cancer Screenings During COVID-19

The American Cancer Society and National Football League (NFL) have awarded grants to two local health systems to safely increase cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Check out a full list of which charities your Patriots have chosen for My Cause, My Cleats.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn.

Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to The Windham Chamber Foundation.  
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Madison Quinn from Pittsfield, Mass.

Madison Quinn from Pittsfield, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Strong Little Souls, Inc.  
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Bob Crook from Wayland, Mass.

Bob Crook from Wayland, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the United Way of Tri-County. 
news

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Barbara Gillmeister from Wrentham, Mass.

Barbara Gillmeister from Wrentham, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Gilly's House. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Greg Chastain from Winchester, Mass.

Greg Chastain from Winchester, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Voices of Hope. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to LeBlanc Family from Ashburnham, Mass.

The LeBlanc family from Ashburnham, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for their commitment to the "Sew the Masks" campaign. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H.

Sixteen year old Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Seeds of Hope and the New Hampshire Food Bank.

Latest News

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT

Devin McCourty and James White Named New England Patriots 2020 Ed Block Courage Award Winners

Statement from Bill Belichick on Nick Caserio

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Patriots players give grants to eight local organizations through their 2020 Social Justice Fund

Patriots News Blitz 1/8: Turning the page to a busy offseason

Patriots News Blitz 1/7: Taking stock as changes begin to arrive early

Patriots Sign Linebacker Michael Pinckney To A Future Contract

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Patriots News Blitz 1/6: Caserio reportedly on the move

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

The American Cancer Society and National Football League Award $50,000 Grants To Two Boston Health Centers To Safely Increase Cancer Screenings During COVID-19

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

Week 17 NFL Notes: Time To Move On

Berj Najarian leads NFL Auction for My Cause, My Cleats

Patriots News Blitz 1/5: Wrapping up 2020's loose ends

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: The QB Quandary (and more) 

Patriots Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

Unfiltered Notebook 1/4: Pats close the notebook on 2020

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/4

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Advertising