Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support TeamWalk for CancerCare.

A hair stylist by trade, Robert wanted to contribute his talents to the Cancer Center's Wig Boutique through the "Look Good, Feel Better" program. In 2012 he started volunteering his time, working with more than 50 patients annually, helping them to select and customize the perfect hair prosthesis to fit the patient's individual needs and style. Robert goes above and beyond to make each patient feel beautiful and confident during their diagnosis or recovery.

To support fundraising efforts for this program, Robert created a fashion show fundraiser known as the CatWalk for Cancer Care. During its inaugural year, the event was held in the hospital auditorium, raising $3,000. Over the next several years, Robert engaged a committee of community volunteers, forged relationships with major retailers and sponsors and turned the CatWalk for Cancer Care into the hospitals "event of the year." Serving as the auctioneer and emcee, Robert orchestrates an inspirational event for cancer survivors, patients and their families and supporters. Thanks to his dedication and leadership, the event has now raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of TeamWalk for CancerCare.

"Volunteering teaches us that together we can make a difference," said Robert. "I volunteer at Lowell General Hospital because you never know when you will make a profound difference in someone's life, those around them, as well as your own."

Robert has remained active as a volunteer during the pandemic, helping to coordinate virtual fundraising experiences. His enthusiasm, creativity, sense of humor and generous spirit are unmatched and his impact on patients and the Cancer Center are immeasurable.

"There is no I in team so I would like to thank the CatWalk for CancerCare team," said Robert. "Teamwork makes the dream work."