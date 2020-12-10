Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pre-Game Social (audio only) Thu Dec 10 | 05:55 PM - 08:00 PM

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Belestrator: Stopping the Rams Rushing Attack 

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Dec 10, 2020 at 05:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Celebrate_Volunteerism_Logo_Final_v2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Dec 10, 2020) – Ten years ago, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation introduced a season-long theme called Celebrate Volunteerism. The main focus of the initiative was to recognize community volunteers and to promote the importance of volunteering. Since its inception, New England Patriots players, coaches, alumni, cheerleaders and fans have donated hundreds of thousands of hours to giving back to their New England communities.

Throughout the 2020 season, the foundation will continue its Celebrate Volunteerism initiative by teaming with nonprofit organizations to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlighting deserving volunteers from across the region and seeking to inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers. The foundation will present a weekly "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which recognizes deserving volunteers who go above and beyond to support their New England communities.

"This has been a challenging year, unlike anything we've experienced in our lifetimes," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Charitable organizations have been called upon to support more children and families than ever before. We admire all of the hardworking volunteers that have stepped up and helped these nonprofits to continue to serve those in need. Through this Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, we will shine a light on some of these outstanding volunteers, make a donation to their respective charity and encourage our fans to get involved."

Difference-maker-Orr

Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support TeamWalk for CancerCare.

A hair stylist by trade, Robert wanted to contribute his talents to the Cancer Center's Wig Boutique through the "Look Good, Feel Better" program. In 2012 he started volunteering his time, working with more than 50 patients annually, helping them to select and customize the perfect hair prosthesis to fit the patient's individual needs and style. Robert goes above and beyond to make each patient feel beautiful and confident during their diagnosis or recovery.

To support fundraising efforts for this program, Robert created a fashion show fundraiser known as the CatWalk for Cancer Care. During its inaugural year, the event was held in the hospital auditorium, raising $3,000. Over the next several years, Robert engaged a committee of community volunteers, forged relationships with major retailers and sponsors and turned the CatWalk for Cancer Care into the hospitals "event of the year." Serving as the auctioneer and emcee, Robert orchestrates an inspirational event for cancer survivors, patients and their families and supporters. Thanks to his dedication and leadership, the event has now raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of TeamWalk for CancerCare.

"Volunteering teaches us that together we can make a difference," said Robert. "I volunteer at Lowell General Hospital because you never know when you will make a profound difference in someone's life, those around them, as well as your own."

Robert has remained active as a volunteer during the pandemic, helping to coordinate virtual fundraising experiences. His enthusiasm, creativity, sense of humor and generous spirit are unmatched and his impact on patients and the Cancer Center are immeasurable.

"There is no I in team so I would like to thank the CatWalk for CancerCare team," said Robert. "Teamwork makes the dream work."

The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation encourage fans to show their support for local charitable organizations and to nominate a volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award. To get involved, visit www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

news

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Check out a full list of which charities your Patriots have chosen for My Cause, My Cleats.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Barbara Gillmeister from Wrentham, Mass.

Barbara Gillmeister from Wrentham, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Gilly's House. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Greg Chastain from Winchester, Mass.

Greg Chastain from Winchester, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Voices of Hope. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to LeBlanc Family from Ashburnham, Mass.

The LeBlanc family from Ashburnham, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for their commitment to the "Sew the Masks" campaign. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H.

Sixteen year old Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Seeds of Hope and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
news

New England Patriots and CarMax Surprise Local Children of Military Service Members with New Bikes at Natick Army Base

For the third season in a row, the New England Patriotsvand CarMax teamed up to support military families by donating new bikes to local children of service members.
news

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to donate 42,000 meals to military, veterans, and their families

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, November 14.
news

Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire on Friday, Nov. 13

Veterans must schedule pick up times at Anheuser - Bush Brewery in Merrimack, N.H.
news

The Kraft Family, Patriots and Fiserv will host the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial at Patriot Place

Memorial will be open to the public from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15.
news

Patriots, Revolution and Gulf Oil to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7

42,000 meals will be donated to military, veterans and their families.

Latest News

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/8

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Advertising