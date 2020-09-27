Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 28 | 08:58 AM - 06:00 PM
No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

Sep 27, 2020 at 12:13 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2500x1406_celebrate_volunteerism

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Sept. 28, 2020) – Ten years ago, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation introduced a season-long theme called Celebrate Volunteerism. The main focus of the initiative was to recognize community volunteers and to promote the importance of volunteering. Since its inception, New England Patriots players, coaches, alumni, cheerleaders and fans have donated hundreds of thousands of hours to giving back to their New England communities.

Throughout the 2020 season, the foundation will continue its Celebrate Volunteerism initiative by teaming with nonprofit organizations to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlighting deserving volunteers from across the region and seeking to inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers. The foundation will present a weekly "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which recognizes deserving volunteers who go above and beyond to support their New England communities.

"This has been a challenging year, unlike anything we've experienced in our lifetimes," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Charitable organizations have been called upon to support more children and families than ever before. We admire all of the hardworking volunteers that have stepped up and helped these nonprofits to continue to serve those in need. Through this Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, we will shine a light on some of these outstanding volunteers, make a donation to their respective charity and encourage our fans to get involved."

dif-maker-william-wolf

William "Bill" Wolff from Boston, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Friends of the Blackstone School.  As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the Boston-based nonprofit. 

For the past 15 years, Bill has volunteered countless hours advocating for families, students and teachers at the Blackstone School. As an inner-city public school, many of the students come from single parent families in some of the more unstable neighborhoods in the city. Frequently, English is not spoken at home, making it challenging for a young student to read in English for comprehension.

"My association with the Blackstone School began in 2005 when I became a literacy coach with Generations Incorporated," said Bill. "I came to realize how important it was to an inner-city school to have volunteer support."

As the president and a founding member of the organization, Bill has worked with school leadership and staff to obtain funds to improve the capability and impact of the school on its students. The Blackstone School has a very high percentage of "high need" students and the current Boston Public School funding levels need to be supplemented by privately raised funds.

A stable, supportive presence at the school, teachers and students affectionately and enthusiastically refer to him as "Mr. Bill." He is well respected by the teachers and is known for fostering a sense of community between educators, students and parents. He listens and empathizes with any issues the teacher may have that can improve the teaching and learning experience and works with them to find solutions.

In addition to his efforts at Friends of Blackstone School, Bill has spent 15 years volunteering at another local nonprofit, Generations Incorporated. He has served as a literacy coach and site team leader, with about 30 volunteers providing literacy tutoring to students up through third grade. He also serves on their board of directors.

Fellow volunteers, parents and teachers admire Bill for his strong leadership, positive energy and tireless dedication to improving the educational experience for all students. Since its inception, this program has positively impacted more than 2,000 students. 

"Working with the kids, the teachers and the school staff has been an incredibly rewarding experience," said Bill. "Friends of Blackstone School has been able to make a real difference in obtaining funds for an under-funded 'high-need' city school."

The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation encourage fans to show their support for local charitable organizations and to nominate a volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award. To get involved, visit www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award
news

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots center David Andrews was presented the 2020 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere, which was conducted virtually this year.
Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3
news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

The live event will feature interviews with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Patriots players and the presentation of the Ron Burton Community Service Award. Fans can watch locally on WBZ-TV and on Patriots.com at 7:00pm EDT.
Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July
news

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Gillette Stadium will continue to host blood drives presented by Cross Insurance through the end of July. All donations will support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center.
Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20
news

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots truck to drop off the meals. Veterans must schedule a pick up time in advance.
Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz
news

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Students will be challenged to spend 1,500 minutes reading during the summer. Participants will be entered to win virtual meet and greets with Patriots players.
Gillette Stadium Will Continue To Host Blood Drives Through The End Of June
news

Gillette Stadium Will Continue To Host Blood Drives Through The End Of June

All donations will support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center
Gillette Stadium To Host Soup-R Bowl On Friday, May 8
news

Gillette Stadium To Host Soup-R Bowl On Friday, May 8

1,000 Veterans and Local Families Will Receive Food Packages 
Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire and Maine on May 4 and May 6
news

Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire and Maine on May 4 and May 6

Veterans must schedule pick up times at Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Merrimack, N.H., and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine. Patriots truck to drop off meals at each location.
Patriots and Revolution launch special edition of Read Between the Lines program
news

Patriots and Revolution launch special edition of Read Between the Lines program

Current and former Patriots and Revolution players and Patriots cheerleaders share reading videos.
Gillette Stadium to Host Series of Blood Drives
news

Gillette Stadium to Host Series of Blood Drives

Gillette Stadium has teamed with the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women's Hospital to host a series of blood drives. Nine donation drives have been scheduled for April and early May.
The Patriots Foundation announces 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program
news

The Patriots Foundation announces 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program

Program will provide $275,000 in grants to local nonprofits. New England-based nonprofits are encouraged to nominate an outstanding volunteer by April 1.

Latest News

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

Patriots played for James White in Sunday's win 

Patriots played for James White in Sunday's win 

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Raiders presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/27

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/27

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Raiders Stats from Week 3

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Raiders Stats from Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 9/27

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 9/27

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

Inactive Analysis: Who starts at center? 

Inactive Analysis: Who starts at center? 

This is a 2020 photo of Dalton Keene of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the Patriots active roster as of August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots souvenir lands on historic mission to space with astronaut Jessica Meir

Patriots souvenir lands on historic mission to space with astronaut Jessica Meir

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/25

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/25

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

Patriots News Blitz 9/25: Drawing up Raiders gameplans

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

Advertising