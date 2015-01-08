Patriots Quotes 1/8: Bill Belichick, Shane Vereen and more

Q:** If you're in man-to-man, should play-action have any impact on the secondary? Or is it as effective as it would be against zone?

BB: That's a great question. In a way, no, but where the conflict comes is you still have to have run-force in man-to-man coverage. You can't just play man-to-man and not account for the run responsibilities. The conflict comes when you have a – and you try to avoid those conflicts. Obviously, defensively you don't want to have 'I'm responsible for this gap, but I have to cover this guy over here.' That's the recipe for disaster. The responsibilities tie together, but your run responsibility and your pass responsibility when they're in conflict or when you're a step late on that, then yeah, you have the guy in man coverage, but if you're a step late covering him because you're trying to get to your run responsibility or vice versa, you're standing there waiting for the pass, but you're late getting to your run responsibility then that creates seams in the run defense. So, it's all those. But that's the way it is on every play. It doesn't matter who the opponent is. That's inherently the offensive and defensive – that's the battle. The offense is trying to get the defense to, if they stop one thing, they shouldn't be able to stop something else. Or, 'We're trying to put this player, whoever it is, in some kind of a conflict and if we don't get him on this, then we'll get him on that.' Or, 'Here's what we think he's going to do,' we'll be able to get him on whatever the complementary play is. It's obvious on a play like a reverse where you're chasing a play down from the backside and that guy's got – but the same thing holds true in all the other positions in the interior part of the line as well. Man-to-man theoretically everybody should be handled. It's the conflicts in the running game that potentially present problems on that.

Q: How much better have Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower gotten reading run vs. pass?

BB: Well again, it's one thing to be able to read and recognize those plays. That's part of it. But the other part of it is playing with the guys around you. When plays like that on play-action happen, again depending on what the call is, what you're in and how you're playing it, a lot of times there's a passing pack of receivers or you're taking one guy, I'm taking the other guy type of thing that as the play unfolds, that's the way you want to do it. So it's not just them seeing it themselves, but it's the other guys seeing it the same way and being able to have that communication – not verbal communication, just visual communication – that, 'OK, here's what happens. This is how we're going to handle it.' It's no different than the offensive line handling pass rush blitzes and stunts where guys cross that the linemen – you can be doing the right thing, but if you're not all doing it right together, there's going to be a problem. It's that visual communication that is so important on handling those type of combination plays. But I wouldn't say they have never been able to read those things. It's not like Hightower never saw play-action passes at Alabama. I'm sure he saw more of them down there than he's seen in this league. But it's the defense; it's the handling of those things with other players and their teammates. [It's] no different than it is with linemen handling multiple, four guys blocking four guys, but yeah, we have enough to block them, but we have to be able to see it and handle it properly with those four guys.

Q: For Baltimore, at the linebacker and safety level, who seems to be the most competent at covering the bigger targets between the numbers?

BB: Well, their two off-the-line linebackers are [Daryl] Smith and [C.J.] Mosley. They are almost never on the line of scrimmage and the other guys are almost always on the line of scrimmage. [Terrell] Suggs, [Pernell] McPhee, [Courtney] Upshaw, [Elvis] Dumervil, whatever you want to call him, those guys play on the line. The linebackers play off the line. They have a lot of coverage responsibility, but there are times where they switch it and they bring an inside guy and drop an outside guy. Of course the safeties are part of that too, depending on what the call is.