Patriots Quotes 12/30: Dont'a Hightower and LeGarrette Blount

(On the playmaking ability of Jamie Collins)

"I'm definitely not surprised. The guy is a gifted athlete, and I definitely feel like the experience that he had coming in as a rookie and playing as well as he did only set the bar high for himself. Jamie is not the one to gloat about himself. He's a quiet type of dude, but he comes to practice to work every day, and he does the same thing in practice. That's definitely a key example of practice how you play."

(On if he'll watch the Alabama-Ohio State game this week)

"I'm definitely going to catch that one. I've got to catch that one."

(On if he has anything at stake on the game with former Buckeye Nate Ebner)

"Me and Nate have talked. We haven't set it yet, but I'm pretty sure he'll come up with something good."

(On how Jonathan Casillas, Akeem Ayers and Alan Branch are fitting in)

"They came in and they understood the job and what role they were going to have. I definitely feel like everybody has accepted their role and have done a lot more maybe than what they expected to do whenever they first got here. But those guys are definitely helping us win games."

(On stepping up this season in the absence of Jerod Mayo)

"It's just football – next man up. Guys are going to be injured. Sometimes there are going to be times where guys are going to have to make plays who might not have made plays throughout the year or maybe even the year before. We're just playing football. That's all there is to it. You can say injuries, you can say harder teams or whatever, but we've all played football before."

(On if this season has been the most comfortable he's felt)

"I think so, and I've got a lot of guys around me that help me feel a lot more comfortable, so it's been a lot easier this year."

(On linebackers coach Patrick Graham)

"He's definitely a nerd, and when I say nerd, he went to Yale, but he's a big nerd. It's great, though. He learns from us and we learn from him as far as the Xs and Os go, and then we see things that we see from a player's perspective. The relationship has been really good. That linebacker room is probably one of the closest linebacker rooms that we've had since we've been here."

(On Darius Fleming)

"He's come a long way from all the mishaps that he had early on in his career. I'm a nerd, but I think he might be a little bit worse than me. He's a great guy. He's smart – a little fidgety sometimes – but he's a great player."