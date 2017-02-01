Patriots Quotes 2/1

DEVIN MCCOURTY, DEFENSIVE BACK

(on how he leads his life and the team spiritually)

"I think, for me, a lot has been with our chaplain Jack (Easterby) and Matt Slater. They've been great leaders. So for me, our weekly Bible studies Monday and then Saturday before the games, and I just try to take that message in my life each week. It's always a new lesson trying to stay in the Word, and I think that's the biggest thing. We talk about it individually and the group of guys is just staying in the Word and trying to live our life by that, not just coming to Bible study two times a week and kind of leaving it there but taking it outside and putting it to work. I think the biggest thing is, I don't think of it as leadership, but just holding each other accountable. I think that's been the biggest thing in our team—a group of guys just trying to be good men, be good fathers, good sons, good husbands and we're always talking about that and trying to encourage each other."

(on what it would mean to win a second Super Bowl with the Patriots)

"I think, for us right now, it's just focusing on the game. Like you said, not getting too far ahead of ourselves. To me, it's an honor just to be in this game—for the third time, having the opportunity to win the Super Bowl and win the last game of the year. I think right now, that's my focus—taking advantage of being here. Whatever happens after that, I'm sure we'll get another chance to talk and then we can talk about that."

(on Head Coach Bill Belichick's emphasis on performance over draft status or experience)

"Yeah, I think it's been great. I think it's our understanding and knowing that only your performance matters. He always talks about leadership is just attitude and performance. That's what he tells guys. If you want to be a leader, if you want to be a guy that has a role on the team, go out there and earn it. It doesn't matter where you came in. You look at our team, we have guys from all over the place—undrafted, first-rounders—and I think guys take that in stride and say, 'Let me work my butt off and see where I end up.' That's why you see throughout a whole season a bunch of names come in and out. I mean, two years ago, playing in this game, Malcolm Butler seals the game with an interception. I think it's encouraging to know that you play on a team where the politics and all of that outside of the game doesn't really matter. It's all about who goes out there and earns their spot and plays well."

(on his T-shirt collection)

"Polos are a little too fancy for me. I don't have a favorite, just try to switch it up. I've got a nice one for Sunday. I just try to have fun with it. I've always worn T-shirts, so it's a pretty good competition between me and my brother. He thinks he has good ones, but no one sees his because he plays in Tennessee."

(on how many T-shirts he has) "My closet is all T-shirts. Maybe like one hundred."

(on QB Tom Brady's leadership and his opportunity to cement himself in Super Bowl history)

"I think he is a big reason for our closeness. You ask him about all of that stuff, he doesn't really care. I think, for him, it's being a part of this individual team. I think he's able to break it up and enjoy each team he's won Super Bowls with, but I think right now for him, this individual team has had a great journey. He's happy to be a part of it. He's happy to lead us. He's trying to do what's best for this team. I don't think he lumps them together and thinks about his history and all of that. I mean, for us as players, it's a great opportunity. It's an honor to be able to practice with him, to learn from him, talk to him—just a guy who's been a great student in the game who has been able to have longevity and play at a high level for so many years. I know, for me playing safety, always being able to talk to him—he beats me on a play in practice, I ask him about it after, he always explains himself. He's really helped my career and I've been able to learn from him. It's just cool and I'm honored to be a part of his success."

(on if the Patriots' defense feels it is the underdog or is being portrayed that way)

"I think they have a great offense. I think it's no secret when you break down the game, us trying to stop that offense is going to be tough. I don't think anybody from the outside looking in is saying that offense has to try to score against that defense. It's all about if we're going to be able to stop them. I think, like any team, you go to the Super Bowl and I don't think anybody goes in the Super Bowl as a clear favorite of everyone. So I think, in a way, both teams feel like we want to shock the world, we want to go out there and win the big one. I'm sure there are guys on their team that feel the same exact way probably on defense playing against our offense, playing against Tom (Brady). I think you've got to have that attitude, that chip on your shoulder, especially in this type of game. Anything goes and you'll get the best from everybody out there on the field."

(on when he felt comfortable being a voice inside the Patriots' locker room)

"I'd probably say it was a shock to me a little bit in my second year in the league just being a captain, having a lot of guys that were older than me in the secondary either traded or released or not on the team anymore and looking around and really (Patrick) Chung being the oldest guy and me just being a year behind him as kind of the leaders in the back end. I think that year was a little bit of a shock, and then I think I learned to be what the team needed, whatever that was. Whether it was speaking, whether it was being quiet, I've just tried to go to that and be whatever the team needs in every different moment. This year, I've been able to have a lot of fun. I think we have great leaders on our team with (Dont'a) Hightower, (Rob) Ninkovich, even a guy like Chris Long coming in from a different team but a real professional. I think young guys like Logan (Ryan) and Duron (Harmon) have stepped up to be leaders, so I don't always have to be that serious guy. I can laugh and joke and have fun. I think we just have a good mesh. I just happen to be one of the captains. From the outside in, people think just me and High are leaders, but we have a lot of great leadership on defense from a lot of different people."

(on the challenge of facing the Falcons' running backs)

"Definitely. I think their two running backs are very tough to stop—obviously, on the ground, the stretch running scheme and their ability. (Tevin) Coleman's very fast, hits it downhill. (Devonta) Freeman really can end up anywhere, cutting back. So you add that in and then, at times, they split out and run receiver routes. It's not the normal running back splits out and they have maybe two routes to run. These guys run everything from out there. It puts a lot of pressure on the defense. You have to be aware and be alert for the different formations they'll give you—the empties, the stacks, the bunches. It's going to be 60 minutes. Nothing is going to be easy for us out there. They're going to be ready. Kyle Shanahan does a great job of game planning and getting matchups that he wants. We'll have to be aware of those things and just know our job and be disciplined out there."

(on the challenges of the Falcons' offensive scheme and use of multiple tight-end sets)

"I think with them is they have all three tight ends that can go out there and play. Matt Ryan will throw to any of them. They have some good speed and size, so I think, especially once you get in the red area, tight ends in this game are always tough. They're mismatches down in the red area and different things. I think, along with that, they're able to run every formation with different groups. They go out there with three tight-end sets, but you'll end up in empty with one tight end out wide, one in formation and one flexed. They do a bunch of different things, and I think all three of their tight ends are kind of interchangeable, so you're not able to say, 'This guy's going to be here or he only does this.' They all three do different things at different points in the game. That creates another challenge that no one really talks about, but as a defense, you have to be ready for the three tight ends, the two tight-end sets. We've studied that, and hopefully we're on that Sunday."

(on his time with current Bucknell Head Coach Joe Susan at Rutgers)

"I'd say, for Coach Susan, every time we were at practice, there'd be time where no one really wanted to be there. Whether it be training camp, he'd come in there and he'd start yelling, 'No other place you'd rather be, men.' And he would always tell us you reap what you sow. I always remember that as a player, as a guy that puts in work. If you want to have a good year, you want to have a good career, you've got to put the work in. Coach Susan, I still hear those words on training camp days in the NFL and different tough days and also in the offseason when you're working to get ready for the season."

(on his interactions with Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick)

"I think, with Steve, the best thing this year that he's brought to our unit is just a different view. Obviously, we have a good amount of veterans in the safety group, so we've heard the X's and O's part, our assignments, but he's trying to do things and bring an angle to game of where we can go things a little different in different formations, how we can go make another play—maybe that's not drawn up on the sheets but that he sees from watching the film and thinks that we can go make. Then also, he just has a great outlook on the game. His dad is Coach (Bill) Belichick. He's been learning from him for years. Obviously, it's his first year as a position coach, but what he's learned about overall defense, I think he's able to bring. Talking about where the D-ends are going to be, where we need to fit. I think we've been able to take our thought process to another level with him just because of his understanding of the overall defense. It's been a great year, I think, for us as safeties just getting an opportunity to learn from Steve."

CHRIS HOGAN, WIDE RECEIVER

(on what goes into the offense)

"There is a lot of detail involved in the offense and you have to be able to pick it up quickly. You have to stay on top of all the little details. I think most importantly is being able to go out there and play fast, especially with a guy like Tom (Brady) who has been in the offense for a while. He likes to go out there, like things be at a good tempo. You know for me it was kind of coming in here studying the playbook as much as possible and taking advantage of all those reps I got during training camp, the offseason, stuff like that. Just so I can get used to the tempo, get used to how he likes to play, how he likes play calls coming in fast. The better I knew the offense the faster I was able to play."

(on being able to approach Brady to learn the offense)

"If I ever had a question Tom (Brady) is extremely approachable. So is Josh (McDaniels), Julian (Edelman), Danny (Amendola) - guys that have all been in the offense for a long time. If I ever had a question I was able to go off the field, in the locker room ask them."

(on when he started clicking in the offense)

"I think training camp I kind of started having a much better feel for it. I was able to kind of be at all positions and I felt comfortable at all those positions. At some point during training camp getting all the verbiage down and not seconding guessing. I was able to go out and play fast."

(on playing lacrosse in college)

"It was fun. It was some of the best times of my life at Penn State. I really enjoyed playing lacrosse there."

(on what skills transfer from lacrosse to football)

"There is tons of stuff. Just being a midfielder, eye hand coordination, trying to beat the guy in front of you. You are pretty much going against a man to man the whole time as a midfielder - attack man in that offense. So there are tons of translation from lacrosse to football."

(on making it to his first Super Bowl)

"A long couple days, but this was all part of the experience. It was fun for me to go on the floor and kind of experience media night. I mean how many times am I going to be able to experience that in my career. It was nice getting back, kind of getting back into a routine today, and back out on the practice field."

(on getting this far in his career)

"It is a gratifying feeling. I have really worked hard to get to this point. It has been a lot of bumps in the road, cut by many teams. Really had to work hard to get to where I am at today and to have a chance to play in this game and have this opportunity is pretty amazing."

(on advice for kids to who want to be like you)

"I would just say take advantage of the all the opportunities that you get. I was lucky to get a bunch of opportunities. I made the most of them, but I have also been on the opposite side of things. Where I was sitting on the couch during the season. For that, you have to work for those opportunities, and you have to sacrifice a lot. You have to work really hard to make it as an undrafted guy. A guy will play a lot of football. It is a lot of work, but you know if you get the opportunities you take advantage of them it will be worth it."

(on how did your role change when Gronkowski went out and are you still 7/11)

"I think I will answer the second one. I think I always - I might not have a job if I am not 7/11 anymore. I don't think my role changed. I think guys stepped up when Rob (Gronkowski) went out. I was just able to - Tom (Brady) was able to find me a lot of the time in the deep part of the field. For me it was just kind of just taking advantage of those plays and trying to make plays for the team. It seemed like I was always that guy down the field. I think as my role it was kind of just do whatever they ask me to do. If that was to run deep balls and try to make some plays when they came about that is what I was going to try and do."

(on your low point that still sticks with you)

"Really my rookie year when I was back in Miami. I had a great offseason when I was down there, a great training camp. That is where I got the nickname. I was on Hard Knocks all that time. It was great, a lot of exposure. A lot of good feedback from coaches telling me I had a good training camp and I got cut. It was emotional. Obviously anytime you get cut from a football team it is tough. For me it was an eye opening experience. As good as I played and as good as I thought I played it wasn't enough. I drove back that day all the way back to New Jersey and was working out the next day just to wait for another opportunity. Really from that moment on I haven't stopped."

(on the reaction of the AFC championship reaction of friends and family)

"It was crazy. I was very fortunate my fiancé was there, my parents were there, my brother, my sister, and a bunch of my friends were there. They really got to be a part of that whole experience. They have been there from the beginning. It was just fun after the game seeing all them. Just seeing how emotionally invested they are, in this as much as I am. Some of them I heard there were tears. I heard there was a lot of excitement when I scored a couple touchdowns. Obviously they were jumping up and down like crazy. I was just so happy they were able to be there and share that moment with me. It was special. It was very special."

(on how much more he feels like a target after having a big game)

"I don't think anything for me has changed. I have always been able to kind of stay grounded in that respect. I consider myself a pretty humble guy. This is the moment I work - the game we have worked for since April and dreamt about since you were a kid. I just want to go out there play good football, play as hard as I can and hopefully win."

(on Coach Belichick)

"Coach (Bill) Belichick is great. He is one of the best coaches I have ever been around. He does a great job of getting us ready to play every single Sunday. Getting us prepared for every situation that we are going to face and making sure we are ready for everything. So he does a great job of that every single week."

(on the Patriots pitch to bring him in during free agency)

"The organization. I think it was just when I came here they really didn't have to pitch much to me. I played against the Patriots for four years. I knew what type of organization they were. They are an awesome organization. They are a winning organization. So when I came to New England and got to visit the second I stepped in the door it was kind of a no brainer for me. This was a great facility, it was a great coaching staff, great organization, great owners. So everything about it was a fit for me."

(on running routes for Brady)

"I think it was just be on top of your details. He has been around the game for a long time and he likes things that specifically. I think as long as you stay on top your communication with them. Which is always a constant thing, communication with Tom (Brady). That is why the receiver, quarterback relationship works so well if you are able to talk to him. If you ever do things he likes right then it will be good."

(on what he would say to himself as a kid)

"Go play football in college maybe. I don't regret playing football at all. I think it would be to enjoy every single experience that you have and you make a lot of sacrifices in the NFL, which is part of the reason I am here today. But I would say probably try to enjoy it a little bit more."

PATRICK CHUNG, SAFETY

(on the difference between Safeties Coach Steve Belichick's coaching style and his dad Head Coach Bill Belichick's style)

"He's my coach and he knows football. He knows football and he's around our age so we can talk to him a little different. He can give us his input, he can give us his input. We know we can have fun in there and talk about things."

(on if he feels Steve Belichick relates to him well because of his age)

"Yeah, absolutely. He knows us, he knows football. It's good to have a coach like that you can sit down and talk to him."

(on if he relishes being a hybrid player)

"I mean you've got to do what you've got to do. I don't really know how to say I'm so versatile, I just got blessed with the body I guess. I can do a lot of things, but I work hard. Bill (Belichick) trusts me to put me in a lot of different roles and I take that as a privilege. I've got to go out there and show that I can do those things, pretty much.

(on pushing his body to be a versatile player)

"Absolutely, absolutely. I mean, it can be a small receiver and it can be a 300-pounder. I never know what's going to happen on any play. It is what it is, you've got to do what you've got to do. You've got a job, do your job or you won't have one."

(on the biggest challenge of the Falcons' offense)

"Everything. They have good receivers, explosive running backs, great quarterback. They're good, I mean we've got to slow them down. They're going to have their great players, they get paid, too. Just got to do our job and I think we'll be all right."

(on how he would describe the defense)

"What you said, smart, tough, physical, aggressive. We play for each other, we're a family defense. We're not the Bears, we're the Patriots. I don't care about what anybody says about any of that, we're a great defense. We've got to play our best game to win this game."

(on what it means to be a 'family defense')

"We play for each other, you play for the person next to you. I can go home and if I have a problem, I can call one of my teammates and talk to them. These are my brothers. If something happens to them it happens to me. That's vice versa, it's just how I feel. Our locker room is filled with good guys, not just a bunch of people doing a bunch of nonsense. Brotherhood."

(on the opportunity to play in Mexico next season)

"Yeah, I would love to go. I've never been there before. I always wanted to go. Should be a great opportunity to play football, go see Mexico and have a little fun."

(on his increased maturity during his second stint as a Patriot)

"I'm definitely not the man, I just grew up a little bit. Leaving and coming back taught me a lesson. Sometimes you've got to grow up in life and I grew up. I had to be more consistent and that's what I'm trying to do now; be as consistent as possible. Do my job and show Bill why he brought me back."

(on if he appreciates his second stint as a Patriot more than his first)

"Absolutely."

(on the first moment he realized the high level QB Tom Brady plays at)

"I would say the first practice. From the jump - from the first play to the last play he's competing, he's trying to make plays."

(on if the accurate placement of any pass by Brady has amazed him)

"I would say 98 percent of them. 98 percent of his throws, you know. Sometimes you're like, 'You know, it's Tom Brady.' You can't defend it sometimes."

(on if practicing against Brady has made him a better defender)

"Yeah, I mean, it helps. You have the greatest quarterback playing the game throwing the ball at you and you've got to try to stop him. It definitely makes our team better, our whole team really. Offense, defense, everybody's seeing it. You feed off of those kinds of things."

(on what specifically about Brady makes him so successful)

"It's everything. Touch, arm strength, decisions. It's everything."

(on planning for the Falcons' offense having two dominant running backs)

"It's kind of the same, you've just got two of them. Two of them, they can play at the same time, but mostly it's just one or the other. You know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are, and just play your game. They're great. They're good running backs. They're both different but they're still very good. We've just got to do what we've got to do, play our technique and I think we'll be fine."

(on if the versatile Patriots running backs have helped the defense prepare for opposing running backs)

"Yeah, it definitely helped us. We do have a lot of variety in our running backs and it helps us throughout the season. Our scout team, offense and defense, yeah we're playing the game but they're bringing us here. They work hard and they make us better and sometimes they're whooping us. We feed off that and we compete more. Everyone talks about the 53-man roster but really it's all of us, practice squad, everybody."

(on if it's harder to cover a running back coming out of the slot or the backfield)

"It all depends on the back. They're both good. They both can do it from the backfield or motion out of the backfield. It really doesn't matter with these two. They're both good."

(on what the defense's priority is facing the Falcons' offense)

"It's our biggest game and the best team. They have a lot of players. You can't just say one person is a priority."

(on how he stays prepared for each game knowing the coaching staff has used the secondary in unconventional ways)

"Every game is different. The game plan is different. We learn it in the meeting room. We're all in the meeting room learning the same things so we're all on the same page and that makes it a lot easier."

(on the strangest thing he's seen Belichick do during a game)

"I'll tell you after this game."

MALCOLM BUTLER, CORNERBACK

(on how many times he has relived his Super Bowl 49-winning interception this week)

"Actually, I haven't. It's a new game, so you have to start right there."

(on how far away the NFL dream seemed when he was at West Alabama)

"It was pretty far away. I thought I wasn't going to get an opportunity, but I just kept working hard and I got an opportunity and I capitalized on it. You just have to believe, work hard and keep doing the right thing, even when it's not going well."

(on if his work ethic allowed him to get where he is now)

"Yeah, work ethic and capitalizing on your opportunities whenever they come."

(on what makes Falcons QB Matt Ryan such a difficult quarterback to defend against)

"He gets the ball out on time. He has Julio Jones, he has (WR Taylor) Gabriel, he has (WR Mohamed) Sanu, he has a lot of weapons out there, including the running backs - they can go out to the wide receiver spot also. It helps him out a lot."

(on being a player the casual fan is starting to recognize)

"Just keep building on the foundation that I've built. At the same time, I'm doing whatever I can do to help my team win, but also you want to have a great career at the same time. Just doing what I do - working hard."

(on if this Super Bowl week is a different experience for him)

"Yeah it is. You kind of have an idea of what to expect, so here it is."

(on what it means to be back playing in his second Super Bowl)

"It means a lot. We worked hard to get here and we deserve to be here. It doesn't mean anything unless you win the game. Sunday will tell it all."

(on if he prepares any differently for this game than the last Super Bowl)

"Not really. Just taking it as another game, but it's a bigger game at the same time. You just have to be ready to play. It's another game, it's a big game, it means a lot, but you have to be ready to play no matter what game it is. This is the big one, so you're either going to win or you're going to lose. You just have to be ready."

(on how he balances the fact that it is the Super Bowl while wanting to treat it like a regular game)

"You just have to balance it. Look at it as another game, but at the same time, it's a bigger game. The loss is going to hurt even more and the win is going to mean more. There's only two options, win or lose, so you just have to be ready."

(on how much he sees the Falcons' running game as an enabler for their passing game)

"We just have to go out there and play smart, tough, physical football. Play as a team, chase the ball, try not to give up anything big. Just go out there and play football. The only thing you can do is go out there and play and see how it turns out."

(on how much he visualized making the Super Bowl-winning play during his entire life)

"We all fantasize and have a vision of making a big play and things like that, but sometimes we think if we dream too big and it's never going to happen. It most definitely happened to me. I didn't have it in my mind that way, but it happened that way. That's it, the only thing that matters is Sunday."

ALAN BRANCH, DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

(on the importance of winning the battle in the trenches)

"It's important just like every other game. It comes to stopping the run and have those guys fight one-handed and try to throw the ball on most downs, giving our pass rushers and DB's a chance to make plays to get us off the field."

(on playing a game in Mexico next season)

"It will be interesting I guess. It will be pretty fun."

(on his performance this season)

"I just try to have fun out there, jump around, dance and keep it light out there. Football is such a serious sport. For me, I personally play better when I'm having a good time rather than when I'm wound tight and upset. I just try to go out there and do my best. Things were rolling my way this year. I took advantage of those opportunities."

(on what has led him to his success)

"I think it's just working hard and trying to stay positive. When you're in hard times it's hard to stay positive. You start doubting yourself, you start not really knowing what your future is because you're used to success to get you to this point. It's just being positive."

(on how the team prepares for its success)

"I know we're winning and that's how we got here. We're basically going to work, practicing hard for each other and it's paying dividends right now."

(on containing Atlanta's offense)

"Personally for me, it's stopping the run and stopping their two running backs who are at the top of the league in what they do. They're fast, quick and are able to cut whenever they want. I feel like if we can do that, then we're taking a step in the right direction. Everything else is above my pay-grade."

(on being a free agent after this season)

"I have thought about it just because I have four kids. I have to figure out where we're going to live and what we're going to do with our lives. Right now, it's all about focusing on the Super Bowl. My wife is great with not bothering me about that. We're just trying to get this one thing done and it's a big thing, so it's worth it."

(on his love for skateboarding)

"I love skateboarding. It's one of my favorite past times. It's easy for me. I've been skateboarding since around junior high not consistently. I started in junior high and I've always done it. In New Mexico there's not really much to do, so I got into sports, skateboarding and break dancing."

(on how his toe injury feels)

"I'm feeling good and ready to go. I got stepped on, too. It's kind of a thing that we had to deal with up front."

(on his relationship with the defensive line)

"I think they're closer in age to my oldest daughter than they are with me. Those guys are awesome. I feel like they're keeping me young. We're always joking around and having a good time. I really feel like we're a close-knit group."

(on the biggest challenge Atlanta's offense poses)

"Scoring on offense, passing and running the ball into the end zone. Obviously they have weapons and they're pretty cohesive, or they wouldn't have had the title of best running offense in the league. We have a lot on our plate. We have to figure out what we have to do to stop them or what our best game plan is at this point."

(on his success this season)

"I'm playing a lot. You have to be on the field to get a lot of snaps. I put in work and things have fallen in my favor. With the game plan and the system that we have with 'Matty P's defense, it just worked out. I feel like I've been ready to capitalize on opportunities my whole career and I finally had the opportunity in front of me to make a huge difference and have my hand in the mix when it comes to defense. I feel like I'm taking advantage of my opportunity and I have to keep it going for another game this year."

(on how much longer he anticipates playing)

"As long as this body holds up, I guess or whenever my kids say they want me home a little bit longer."

(on his kids)

"My kids love it. I go home and I try my best to give my wife a break, play around with them and try to wear them out, which never works. I try to have a hand in the upbringing of my kids. I cook dinner some times. I try to help out with showers and getting them ready for bed and sometimes getting them ready for school. I want to be a big part of my kids' lives. That's the most important thing for me right now."

(on what sparked his success this season)

"I'm having just as much fun and doing a bunch of the same stuff. Like I said, sometimes you just have to wait for that ball to roll in your direction. It finally has. I've been blessed with the opportunity to capitalize on my opportunities. I'm happy about that."

(on the importance of the scout team)

"Throughout the whole season they've been great, especially the offensive line guys. They give us a great look. I feel like they are pretty spot-on when it comes to mimicking our opponents game plan and style of blocking as well. For them to go out there and be like a chameleon and at the same time, have to master the offensive scheme that we have, is very beneficial. I think they do a great job getting us ready for the game on Sundays."