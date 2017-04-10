Patriots re-sign DL Alan Branch and OL Cameron Fleming

Branch, 32, originally was signed by the Patriots on Oct. 29, 2014. The 6-foot-6, 350-pounder, has played in 39 games with 33 starts for the Patriots over the last three seasons and has accumulated 96 total tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He has also started in eight postseason games with five starts and accumulated 27 total tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Branch is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2007-10), Seattle Seahawks (2011-12), Buffalo Bills (2013) and Patriots (2014-present). Branch entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (33rd overall) out of Michigan by Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. He joined Seattle as an unrestricted free agent in 2011 and Buffalo as an unrestricted free agent in 2013. He went to training camp with Buffalo in 2014 but was released on Aug. 24.