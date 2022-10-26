Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Vizcaino was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 21 and released on Oct. 18. In addition, the Patriot placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured reserve.

Vizcaino, 26, was originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022 and was released at the end of training camp. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019/2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). Vizcaino has played in seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.

He was not originally signed as a non-drafted rookie free agent following his collegiate career at Washington in 2018, but eventually signed a futures contract as a first-year free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 2, 2019.