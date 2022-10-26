Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Oct 26 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Jets on Sunday

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Devin McCourty 10/26: "We've got to be able to turn the page and go out and play"

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones 10/26: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team"

Deatrich Wise 10/26: "When you can win in an opponent's stadium, that is a great feeling"

Patriots players wear costumes and bring Halloween spirit at Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party

Sights and Sounds: Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears

Bill Belichick 10/26: "Should be a lot of energy and juice in the stadium on Sunday"

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriot placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured reserve.

Oct 26, 2022 at 05:23 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transactions-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Vizcaino was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 21 and released on Oct. 18. In addition, the Patriot placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured reserve.

Vizcaino, 26, was originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022 and was released at the end of training camp. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019/2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). Vizcaino has played in seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.

He was not originally signed as a non-drafted rookie free agent following his collegiate career at Washington in 2018, but eventually signed a futures contract as a first-year free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 2, 2019.

Ray, 24, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Alabama on May 9, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. Ray played in 44 games during his five-year college career and finished with 76 total tackles and six sacks.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and OL Bill Murray to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Patriots announced that they have signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots have released OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Laquon Treadwell from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Jets on Sunday

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Deatrich Wise Jr. and more address the media on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones 10/26: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/26: "We've got to be able to turn the page and go out and play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/26: "When you can win in an opponent's stadium, that is a great feeling"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Patriots players wear costumes and bring Halloween spirit at Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Nelson Agholor, Cole Strange and more dressed up in their best circus themed Halloween costumes to meet with local pediatric cancer patients at the Patriots Foundation's 2022 Halloween party at Gillette Stadium.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising