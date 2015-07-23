Patriots re-sign rookie WR Zach D'Orazio

D'Orazio, 24, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Akron on May 26, 2015 and released on June 11. The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder, was a two-year starter at Akron, appearing in 28 games at wide receiver and finished his career with 119 receptions for 1,422 yards and five touchdowns. D'Orazio began his college career as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver in 2012.