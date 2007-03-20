Patriots re-sign WR Childress

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 20, 2007) -- The New England Patriots added depth to their receiving corps by re-signing restricted free agent Brandon Childress.
The 24-year-old Childress spent most of the past two seasons on the Patriots practice squad. He has played in three games over two years and caught five passes for 39 yards.
The Patriots have been looking for receivers since trading 2005 Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch to Seattle during his contract holdout last September. Reche Caldwell led New England with 61 catches for 760 yards and four touchdowns last season; no one else caught as many as 50 passes.
New England has already added free agent receivers Donte' Stallworth and Kelley Washington this offseason.