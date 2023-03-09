Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots receive two compensatory draft picks

The Patriots picked up two extra picks for the 2023 Draft giving them 10 total.

Mar 09, 2023 at 05:31 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

nfl draft
NFL Photo by Aaron Doster

The NFL announced this year's list of compensatory draft picks on Thursday afternoon and the Patriots received two additional choices, a fourth-rounder (135th overall) and a sixth-rounder (210th overall), bringing their total selections to 10, including four in the sixth round.

  • Round 1, Pick 14
  • Round 2, Pick 46
  • Round 3, Pick 76 (From CAR)
  • Round 4, Pick 107 (from LAR)
  • Round 4, Pick 117
  • Round 4, Pick 135 (comp)
  • Round 6, Pick 184 (From CAR)
  • Round 6, Pick 187 (From LV)
  • Round 6, Pick 192
  • Round 6, Pick 210 (comp)

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams based on personnel losses in free agency. These two picks account for the departures of J.C Jackson to the Chargers and Ted Karras to the Bengals without being offset by any significant 2022 Patriots free-agent signings. Brandon Bolden's contract with the Raiders was significant at two-year, $2.8 million, but he did not factor into the formula.

Since 1994, the Patriots have received the fourth-most compensatory picks in the league (48), with the 199th pick in the 2000 Draft being the most famous when they took a certain quarterback from Michigan with a comp pick.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held on April 27-April 29 in Kansas City.

Presented by

Presented by

