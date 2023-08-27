Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Aug 26 - 12:45 AM | Mon Aug 28 - 07:25 AM

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Thyrick Pitts will not go down on 23-yard catch and run

Can't-Miss Play: Calvin Munson vacuums in Malik Willis' pass in otherworldly fashion

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Patriots Release 11 Players

The The New England Patriots announced that they have released 11 players.

Aug 27, 2023 at 05:50 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released 11 players: DL Carl Davis Jr., LB Diego Fagot, DB Brad Hawkins Jr., TE Johnny Lumpkin, RB C.J. Marable, DB Quandre Mosely. DB Rodney Randle Jr., DL Justus Tavai, OL Micah Vanterpool, TE Scotty Washington and LB Carson Wells.

   Davis Jr., 31, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2015-17), Cleveland Browns (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and the Patriots (2020-22). The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (90th overall) of Baltimore out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jacksonville practice squad on Oct. 14, 2020. Davis has played in 72 NFL games with 19 starts and has 65 total tackles, 2 ½ sacks and 1 fumble recovery. Last season, he played in 16 games with two starts and finished with 11 total tackles and one fumble recovery for 17 yards.

   Fagot, 25, originally signed with Baltimore as a rookie free agent out of Navy on May 23, 2022 and was released on August 23, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder, was signed by New England on July 24, 2023. Fagot appeared in 47 games with 35 starts over four years at Navy, totaling 282 tackles, 9 ½ sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

   Hawkins Jr., 25, originally was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 5, 2022. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder, was released by Atlanta prior to training camp and was signed by New England on Aug. 2, 2022. He spent last season on the New England practice squad.

   Lumpkin, 25, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-6, 268-pounder, played in 35 games during his college career, mainly as a blocking tight end, and finished with 36 receptions for 408 yards and six touchdowns.

   Marable, 26, was signed by New England on Aug 12, 2022. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent out of Coastal Carolina on Aug. 24, 2021. The 5-10, 200-pounder, was released by Chicago on May 14, 2021. He spent the last two seasons playing in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions and helped lead the team to back-to-back championships. Last season, Marable had 1,079 all-purpose yards for the Stallions – 525 rushing yards, 235 receiving yards and 319 return yards. He also had three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

   Mosely, 24, was originally signed by Dallas as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent time on the Seattle and Tampa Bay practice squads before being signed to the New England practice squad on Dec. 5, 2022. He was elevated by New England to the active roster for the game vs. Miami on Jan. 1, 2023 and made his NFL debut.

   Randle Jr., 26, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar but was released at the end of training camp. The 6-foot, 205-pounder, spent time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020 and then with Montreal (2021-22) and Hamilton (2022) of the Canadian Football League. He was signed by New England on Jan. 12, 2023.

   Tavai, 25, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of San Diego State on June 12, 2023. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder, finished his college career in 2022 at San Diego State after four seasons at Hawaii (2018-21) and one at El Camino College (2017).

   Vanterpool, 24, was signed by New England on Aug. 12, 2023. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder, played both guard and tackle during his college career at Hawaii (2017-22). He signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL late in the spring season and was inactive for the final two games.

   Washington, 26, was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent wide receiver out of Wake Forest on April 27, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder, spent the entire 2020 season on the Cincinnati practice squad. He was released at the end of training camp in 2021 but was re-signed to the practice squad in late December and was converted to a tight end. Washington went to training camp with Cincinnati last summer and was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 20, 2022. He made his NFL debut vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 24, 2022 after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

   Wells, 24, originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 15, 2022 out of Colorado but was released on Aug. 19, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder, was signed by New England on Aug. 15, 2023. He played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in 2022 and played in 10 games with eight starts, finishing with 45 total tackles and 3 ½ sacks.

Related Content

news

Patriots Acquire OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr.

The Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr., pending both players passing physical examinations.
news

Patriots Release DL Marquan McCall

The Patriots announced that they have released DL Marquan McCall. McCall was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers by the Patriots yesterday. 
news

Patriots Claim DL Marquan McCall Off Waivers from Carolina; Release WR Tre Nixon

The Patriots announced that they have claimed and were awarded DL Marquan McCall off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. In addition, the Patriots announced they have released WR Tre Nixon. 
news

Patriots sign RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Patriots announced today they have signed veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Carson Wells. In addition, the Patriots released LS Tucker Addington and DL DaMarcus Mitchell.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB C.J. Marable, and OL Micah Vanterpool. To make room on the roster the Patriots released LB Olakunle Fatukasi  and rookie free agent S Jourdan Heilig. 
news

Patriots sign LB Joe Giles-Harris

Patriots announced they have signed linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.
news

Patriots Sign DE Trey Flowers

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DE Trey Flowers.
news

Patriots release LB Terez Hall

Patriots announced they have released linebacker Terez Hall.
news

Patriots release rookie WR Ed Lee

Patriots announced they have released rookie wide receiver Ed Lee.
news

Patriots Claim Rookie WR Thyrick Pitts Off Waivers from Chicago; WR Jalen Hurd Announces His Retirement

Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears. In addition, WR Jalen Hurd announced his retirement. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Patriots Release 11 Players

Patriots Acquire OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonathan Jones 8/27: "Just trying to be as healthy as I can"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Hunter Henry 8/27: "It's just an interesting time of year for our profession"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Anthony Firkser 8/27: "I try to put my best foot forward every day"

Patriots tight end Anthony Firkser addresses the media on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/26: "Philly is certainly on the horizon"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Calvin Munson 8/25: "Try to put it all out there"

Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising