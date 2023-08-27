Patriots Release 11 Players

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released 11 players: DL Carl Davis Jr., LB Diego Fagot, DB Brad Hawkins Jr., TE Johnny Lumpkin, RB C.J. Marable, DB Quandre Mosely. DB Rodney Randle Jr., DL Justus Tavai, OL Micah Vanterpool, TE Scotty Washington and LB Carson Wells.

Davis Jr., 31, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2015-17), Cleveland Browns (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and the Patriots (2020-22). The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (90th overall) of Baltimore out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jacksonville practice squad on Oct. 14, 2020. Davis has played in 72 NFL games with 19 starts and has 65 total tackles, 2 ½ sacks and 1 fumble recovery. Last season, he played in 16 games with two starts and finished with 11 total tackles and one fumble recovery for 17 yards.

Fagot, 25, originally signed with Baltimore as a rookie free agent out of Navy on May 23, 2022 and was released on August 23, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder, was signed by New England on July 24, 2023. Fagot appeared in 47 games with 35 starts over four years at Navy, totaling 282 tackles, 9 ½ sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Hawkins Jr., 25, originally was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 5, 2022. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder, was released by Atlanta prior to training camp and was signed by New England on Aug. 2, 2022. He spent last season on the New England practice squad.

Lumpkin, 25, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-6, 268-pounder, played in 35 games during his college career, mainly as a blocking tight end, and finished with 36 receptions for 408 yards and six touchdowns.

Marable, 26, was signed by New England on Aug 12, 2022. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent out of Coastal Carolina on Aug. 24, 2021. The 5-10, 200-pounder, was released by Chicago on May 14, 2021. He spent the last two seasons playing in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions and helped lead the team to back-to-back championships. Last season, Marable had 1,079 all-purpose yards for the Stallions – 525 rushing yards, 235 receiving yards and 319 return yards. He also had three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Mosely, 24, was originally signed by Dallas as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent time on the Seattle and Tampa Bay practice squads before being signed to the New England practice squad on Dec. 5, 2022. He was elevated by New England to the active roster for the game vs. Miami on Jan. 1, 2023 and made his NFL debut.

Randle Jr., 26, originally was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar but was released at the end of training camp. The 6-foot, 205-pounder, spent time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020 and then with Montreal (2021-22) and Hamilton (2022) of the Canadian Football League. He was signed by New England on Jan. 12, 2023.

Tavai, 25, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of San Diego State on June 12, 2023. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder, finished his college career in 2022 at San Diego State after four seasons at Hawaii (2018-21) and one at El Camino College (2017).

Vanterpool, 24, was signed by New England on Aug. 12, 2023. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder, played both guard and tackle during his college career at Hawaii (2017-22). He signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL late in the spring season and was inactive for the final two games.

Washington, 26, was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent wide receiver out of Wake Forest on April 27, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder, spent the entire 2020 season on the Cincinnati practice squad. He was released at the end of training camp in 2021 but was re-signed to the practice squad in late December and was converted to a tight end. Washington went to training camp with Cincinnati last summer and was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 20, 2022. He made his NFL debut vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 24, 2022 after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.