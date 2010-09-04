Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 13 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Patriots Release 20 Players; McGowan to IR

The New England Patriots released 20 players today and placed S Brandon McGowan on injured reserve with a chest injury.

Sep 04, 2010 at 12:10 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots released 20 players today and placed S Brandon McGowan on injured reserve with a chest injury.

Released today were WR Sam Aiken, LB Eric Alexander, S Sergio Brown, LB Derrick Burgess, OL George Bussey, TE Carson Butler, RB Thomas Clayton, WR Buddy Farnham, WR Darnell Jenkins, OL Ted Larsen, TE Rob Myers, OL Rich Ohrnberger, WR Rod Owens, QB Zac Robinson, RB Chris Taylor, DB Ross Ventrone, OL Thomas Welch, LB Thomas Williams, CB DeAngelo Willingham, LB Pierre Woods.

McGowan, 5-11, 210 pounds, joined the Patriots in 2009 as a veteran of four NFL season with the Chicago Bears (2005-08). He started in 11 of 16 games for New England in 2009, finishing with 66 total tackles, 10 passes defesned, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Aiken, 6-2, 220 pounds, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons, including the last two with the Patriots. He originally joined the NFL as a third round draft pick by Buffalo in 2003 out of North Carolina. Aiken has played in 92 NFL games with 11 starts and has accumulated 82 special teams tackles.

Alexander, 6-2, 240 pounds, is a veteran of six NFL seasons. He originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on April 29, 2004. He played in 45 regular season games and seven playoff games for New England, primarily as a special team's contributor.

Brown, 6-2, 210 pounds, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on April 29, 1010.

Burgess, 6-2, 255 pounds, is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2001-04), Oakland (2005-08) and New England (2009). He was acquired by the Patriots from Oakland on August 9, 2009. Burgess originally joined the NFL as a third round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2001 out of Mississippi.

Bussey, 6-3, 305 pounds, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He spent the 2009 season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Butler, 6-4, 260 pounds, was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 2, 2010. He was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as a rookie free agent out of Michigan in 2009. He spent parts of the 2009 season on the practice squads of San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Clayton, 5-11, 222 pounds, was signed by the Patriots on June 11, 2010 and released on Aug. 6 before being re-signed on Aug. 11. He originally was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2007 Draft out of Kansas State. After spending all of 2007 on the San Francisco practice squad, Clayton spent the first 14 weeks of 2008 as part of that unit until being signed to the active roster for the final two games of the season. He spent the 2009 season on injured reserve after getting injured during the preseason.

Farnham, 6-0, 185 pounds, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Brown on May 3, 2010 and was released on Aug. 9 before being re-signed on Aug. 15.

Jenkins, 5-10, 191 pounds, joined the New England practice squad on Dec. 9, 2009. He originally joined the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston in 2008 out of Miami. After spending the 2008 season on the Texans practice squad, he spent time on the practice squads of Cleveland, Tampa Bay and New England in 2009.

Larsen, 6-2, 305 pounds, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round (205th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State.

Myers, 6-4, 240 pounds, spent part of last season on the Patriots' practice squad. He originally signed with the New York Jets as a rookie free agent out of Utah State in April of 2009. He was waived by the Jets prior to the start of training camp and then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in August of 2009. Myers spent two weeks on the Philadelphia practice squad.

Ohrnberger, 6-2, 300 pounds, was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Penn State. As a rookie last season, he played in three games and was inactive for 13 games and the postseason game vs. Baltimore (1/10).

Owens, 6-0, 183 pounds, was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 2, 1010. He was signed by the St. Louis Rams as a rookie free agent in April of 2010 out of Florida State. He was released by the Rams in May.

Robinson, 6-3, 218 pounds, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

Taylor, 6-0, 224 pounds, was re-signed by the Patriots on May 10, 2010. He was originally signed by New England on Aug. 17, 2009 but spent the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Taylor entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of Indiana in 2006. He has seen action in seven NFL games and has accumulated 160 rushing yards with one touchdown and caught three passes for 40 yards.

Ventrone, 5-8, 190 pounds, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Villanova on April 29, 2010 and waived on Aug. 15 before being re-signed on Aug. 23.

Welch, 6-7, 310 pounds, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Williams, 6-1, 240 pounds, joined the New England practice squad on Nov. 10, 2009 and was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster prior to the postseason game vs. Baltimore on Jan. 6, 2010. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick by Jacksonville out of USC in 2008. He appeared in six games for the Jaguars as a rookie. Williams was waived by Jacksonville prior to the start of the 2009 regular season and spent time on the Seattle practice squad season before being signed to New England.

Willingham, 6-0, 200 pounds, was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 9, 2010. He spent two weeks on the Patriots' practice squad in 2009. Willingham was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent of Tennessee on April 30, 2009. After being waived by Tampa Bay, Willingham was claimed by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of August. Willingham was waived by Dallas on the final cuts before signing with the New England practice squad. He also spent part of the 2009 season on the Seattle practice squad and part of the 2010 offseason with Cincinnati.

Woods, 6-5, 255 pounds, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with New England after joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Michigan in 2006. In 52 NFL games, he has registered 62 special teams tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.

news

Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Jabrill Peppers.

news

Patriots Foundation and NoBull to Host "Women in Sports" Panel on Tuesday, March 29

The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual "Women In Sports" panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m.

news

Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.

news

Dean College Extends Exclusive Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE), a division of the Kraft Group that oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, announced today they have extended their existing exclusive academic partnership with Dean College for an additional 10 years.

news

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent.

news

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

Free agency begins at 4pm ET on Wednesday, March 16. Salary cap set at $208.2 million.

news

Ticketmaster Extends Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which includes the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.

news

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.

news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.

news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jabrill Peppers eager to get started

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022.

An NFL Draft Wish Come True

20-year old Ben Lepper was diagnosed with leukemia at age 17. Today, as a guest of the Patriots Foundation and Make-a-Wish, he visited Gillette Stadium where he was asked by Robert Kraft to travel to this month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas and announce the Patriots second-round pick.

Meet WR DeVante Parker

Patriots new wide receiver DeVante Parker introduces himself to New England fans.

Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue

Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.

Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft

Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.

Pat Patriot Meets Boston's $1 Portrait Guy

Pat Patriot travelled to downtown Boston last Friday to visit the viral TikTok artist "$1 Portrait Guy" (Nick Shea) who offers $1 hand-drawn portraits to anyone who stops by in the Boston Common.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising