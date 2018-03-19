Patriots Release LB Shea McClellin

McClellin, 28, signed with New England as an unrestricted free agent from Chicago on March 18, 2016. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (19th overall) out of Boise State in the 2012 NFL Draft. The six-year veteran has appeared in 66 regular season games with 35 starts and logged 200 tackles, 8½ sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and four special teams tackles. In 2016 with New England, McClellin appeared in 14 regular season games with four starts and compiled 39 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery he returned for a franchise record 69 yards and made two special teams tackles. He appeared as a reserve in all three playoff games and made two tackles. McClellin spent the 2017 season on injured reserve.