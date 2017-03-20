Patriots release RB Tyler Gaffney

Gaffney, 25, spent the majority of the 2016 season on the Patriots practice squad. The 6-foot, 220-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (204th overall) by the Carolina Panthers out of Stanford in the 2014 NFL Draft. He suffered an injury in his first NFL training camp while with Carolina and spent the season on injured reserve after being claimed off waivers by the Patriots on July 28, 2014. Gaffney was injured in training camp in 2015 and spent the entire season on injured reserve. Last year, was released by the Patriots on the final cut-down on Sept. 3, 2016, and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 17, 2016, then added to the 53-man roster on Oct. 29. Gaffney was inactive for the Buffalo game on Oct. 30 and released by the Patriots from the 53-man roster on Nov. 10, 2016 before re-joining the Patriots practice squad on Nov. 12.