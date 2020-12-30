Patriots Release TE Jordan Thomas

Thomas, 24, was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and awarded to New England on Nov. 10, 2020. He played in two games as a reserve for the Patriots and was inactive for four contests. He did not accrue any statistics. The 6-foot-5, 277-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (211th overall) by the Houston Texans out of Mississippi State in the 2018 NFL Draft. Thomas has played in 27 career regular season games with 12 starts and totaled 22 receptions for 226 yards and five touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests with one start and caught one pass for 7 yards.