Patriots release TE Robbie Agnone and QB Jeff Rowe

May 21, 2010 at 09:30 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots released TE Robbie Agnone and QB Jeff Rowe today.

Agnone, 6-6, 260 pounds, was originally signed as a rookie free agent out of Delaware by the Washington Redskins on April 30, 2009. He was waived by Washington during their final cuts and signed to the New England practice squad Sept. 8, 2009.

Rowe, 6-5, 221 pounds, was signed to the New England practice squad on Dec. 9, 2009. He was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth-round of the 2007 draft out of Nevada. After spending the 2007 campaign as the third-quarterback for Cincinnati, Rowe began the 2008 season on the practice squad before being signed to the Seattle 53-man roster in December of 2008. He went to training camp with Seattle in 2009 but was waived prior to the start of the season.

