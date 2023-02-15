Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Release Three Players

Patriots announce that they have released DB Tae Hayes, K Quinn Nordin and WR Kristian Wilkerson

Feb 15, 2023
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Tae Hayes, K Quinn Nordin and WR Kristian Wilkerson.

Hayes, 25, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Dec. 31, 2022 after originally being signed to the practice squad on Dec. 27. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder played in the final two games of the year for New England and had 3 total tackles. Hayes spent time with Carolina in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster and played in five games, finishing with 3 total tackles. He has spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Appalachian State with Jacksonville in 2019. Overall, he has played in 13 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. Hayes also played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions last spring after joining the team as a ninth-round draft pick. He had 33 total tackles and one interception with the Stallions.

Nordin, 24, originally was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 6, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder made the 53-man roster as a rookie free agent but was inactive for the season-opener. He was inactive for 11 games that year before being released and finishing the year on injured reserve. After signing a future contract in 2022, Nordin spent the year on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.

Wilkerson, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans out of Southeast Missouri State on May 7, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp and was signed by New England to the practice squad. Wilkerson spent the majority of the 2021 season on the New England practice squad and all of the 2022 season on injured reserve. He was elevated to the active roster for one game in 2020 and three games in 2021. Wilkerson caught 4 passes for 42 yards with two touchdowns vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 2, 2023.

