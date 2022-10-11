Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Gamebook: Patriots vs Lions Week 5

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Shutout Win Over the Lions

5 Keys from Patriots win over Lions

Lions vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Bill Belichick 10/9: "Really good team win for us"

Bailey Zappe 10/9: "The offensive line was the MVP today"

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/9

Photos: Patriots vs. Lions Week

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Oct 11, 2022

The Patriots announced that they released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots have released OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad. 

Oct 11, 2022 at 04:58 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots have released OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

Humphrey, 24, began the 2022 season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the season-opener and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 13. Humphrey has played in five games with two starts for the Patriots in 2022 and caught two passes for 20 yards. He was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. Humphrey has played in 23 regular season games with eight starts and has accumulated 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards.

Gutierrez, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 5, 2021. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder was originally signed by Denver as a rookie free agent out of Minot State on May 13, 2022 and was released on Aug. 29. He appeared in 42 games with 35 starts during his four-year collegiate career. He originally entered college as tight end in 2017 before transitioning to the offensive line in 2018.

