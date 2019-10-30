Patriots score highest regular season TV rating in four years

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – In a highly anticipated matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Bill Belichick led the Patriots to a 27-13 victory on Sunday, claiming his 300th win as a head coach and directing the team to an 8-0 start for the third time in his tenure. With the win, the Patriots ensured a .500 or better record for the 19th consecutive season, becoming the only team to avoid a losing season in each year since 2001.

The Patriots also remained undefeated in local market ratings on Sunday. The CBS broadcast, featuring the tandem of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth and Tracy Wolfson on the sideline, delivered a 42.3 household rating and 67 market share on WBZ. That is the best household rating for a Patriots regular season game since Week 12 of the 2015 season, when the Patriots played the Broncos on Sunday Night Football and registered a 44 household rating and 65 share.

The 42.3 rating on Sunday also marks a 13 percent year-over-year increase over the Patriots' 2018 Week 8 game, a primetime matchup against the Bills on Monday Night Football. Sunday's broadcast averaged 1,807,400 viewers in the local market.

Additionally, the Patriots claimed the top spot in the local market ratings for the eighth week in a row. Including their preseason games, the Patriots have been the No. 1 event on television in Boston dating back to the first week of August.