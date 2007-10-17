Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots' Seymour, Brown still absent from practice

Oct 17, 2007 at 02:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Richard Seymour did not practice with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, the first day he was eligible after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Troy Brown, the franchise's all-time leading receiver, also did not practice. Brown and Seymour both are recovering from knee injuries.

Receiver Chad Jackson and cornerback Eddie Jackson, the team's other two PUP players, also did practice. The Patriots have three weeks before they must either activate them, release them or place them on season-ending injured reserve.

Seymour and Brown can begin practicing any time in a three-week window that opened this week. Once they start to practice, the Patriots will have 21 days to make a decision on their future.

Running back Sammy Morris and tight end Benjamin Watson, who were injured in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, did not practice Wednesday. Morris, making his third straight start in place of injured starter Laurence Maroney, suffered a chest injury. Watson injured his left ankle.

Maroney, who has been sidelined with a groin injury and has not played since Week 3, did practice.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

