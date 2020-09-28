Official website of the New England Patriots

Locker Room Celebration Following the Victory against the Raiders

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the practice squad.

Jackson, 23, was traded to New England from Detroit on Aug. 9, 2020, and released on Sept. 3. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Miami in 2019. Jackson began his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad before being signed by the Detroit 53-man roster off the Dallas practice squad. He saw action in one game last season and did not register any statistics.

Michael Jackson Sr.

#41 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Miami (Fla.)

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Patriots elevate DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad
news

Patriots elevate DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have elevated DL Nick Thurman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Jake Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah) and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.
Patriots make a series of transactions
news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that that they have signed K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Additionally, the Patriots signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.
Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad
news

Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that that they have released OL Corey Levin from the practice squad.
Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR
news

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

The Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
Patriots Make Practice Squad Change
news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

The Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Corey Levin to the practice squad and released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.
Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad
news

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.
Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve
news

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia and RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DL Beau Allen and RB Damien Harris on the injured reserve list.
Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster
news

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed 16 players to the practice squad.
Patriots Release 24 Players
news

Patriots Release 24 Players

The Patriots announced today that they have released 24 players and are now at the NFL-mandatory 53-man roster limit.

