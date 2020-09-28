Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

Jackson, 23, was traded to New England from Detroit on Aug. 9, 2020, and released on Sept. 3. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Miami in 2019. Jackson began his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad before being signed by the Detroit 53-man roster off the Dallas practice squad. He saw action in one game last season and did not register any statistics.