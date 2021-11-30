Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 30 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

Nov 30, 2021 at 05:14 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad.

Keyes, 24, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (237th overall) by Kansas City out of Tulane in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder was released by Kansas City on Aug. 31, 2021 and was claimed off waivers by Indianapolis on Sept. 1, 2021. Keyes was released by Indianapolis on Nov. 13, was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 15 and then released on Nov. 22. Overall, he has played in 12 games with one start and has seven total tackles.

Ozigbo, 25, has played with Jacksonville (2019-21) and New Orleans (2021) during his NFL career. He was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 27, 2021. The 6-foot, 230-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New Orleans on May 6, 2019 out of Nebraska. After being released by New Orleans at the end of training camp, Ozigbo was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville. Ozigbo spent the first part of the 2021 season on the Jacksonville practice squad before being signed to the New Orleans 53-man roster on Oct. 6. After being released by New Orleans on Oct. 30 he was claimed by Jacksonville for a second stint with the team. Ozigbo played in one game for the Jaguars and two games for New Orleans this season. Overall, he has played in 21 games and has 11 rushing attempts for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards.

Scott, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 26. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on April 30, 2018 out of Frostburg State. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder spent part of the 2018 season on the San Francisco and Denver practice squads before being signed to the Cincinnati 53-man roster, where he played in six games and registered four total tackles. Scott spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Bengals. He signed with Buffalo right before training camp in 2020 but was released prior to the start of the regular season. Scott was signed to the Las Vegas practice squad on Dec. 14, 2020 for the final three weeks of the season. He spent time on the Las Vegas and Tennessee practice squads this season. Scott was released by the Tennessee on Nov. 23, 2021.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign DL Niles Scott to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster and placed LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released WR Malcolm Perry from injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have activated T Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster; Release DB Brian Poole

The New England Patriots announced that QB Jarrett Stidham has been activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/PUP List. Stidham was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 31.
news

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson to the Active Roster 

The Patriots announced that they have elevated WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale to the active roster.
news

Patriots sign OL James Ferentz and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster; Sign DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster from the Miami practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad.
news

Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

Huge divisional Monday night clash with Bills looms

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Tennessee Titans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down kickoffs, the Titans 4th and Goal, the Patriot's Offense and and other key plays in New England's win over the Titans. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a perfect stiff arm

Coach answers the question, What are the ingredients for an effective Stiff Arm?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

Get an inside look at the Patriots 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

NFL Network's Jim Trotter makes case for former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 36-13 week 12 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising