Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad.

Keyes, 24, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (237th overall) by Kansas City out of Tulane in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder was released by Kansas City on Aug. 31, 2021 and was claimed off waivers by Indianapolis on Sept. 1, 2021. Keyes was released by Indianapolis on Nov. 13, was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 15 and then released on Nov. 22. Overall, he has played in 12 games with one start and has seven total tackles.

Ozigbo, 25, has played with Jacksonville (2019-21) and New Orleans (2021) during his NFL career. He was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 27, 2021. The 6-foot, 230-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New Orleans on May 6, 2019 out of Nebraska. After being released by New Orleans at the end of training camp, Ozigbo was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville. Ozigbo spent the first part of the 2021 season on the Jacksonville practice squad before being signed to the New Orleans 53-man roster on Oct. 6. After being released by New Orleans on Oct. 30 he was claimed by Jacksonville for a second stint with the team. Ozigbo played in one game for the Jaguars and two games for New Orleans this season. Overall, he has played in 21 games and has 11 rushing attempts for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards.