Patriots Sign DE Trey Flowers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DE Trey Flowers . Flowers spent his first four seasons with New England from 2015 through the 2018 season and was a part of two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.

Flowers, 29, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with New England (2015-18), Detroit (2019-21) and Miami (2022). The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (101st overall) by New England out of Arkansas in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed with Detroit as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 14, 2019. After being released by Detroit on March 16, 2022, Flowers signed with Miami on Aug. 29, 2022. Overall, he has played in 79 regular season games with 64 starts and has 265 total tackles, 31½ sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In addition, Flowers has played and started in nine postseason games, all with New England, adding 39 total tackles and 5½ sacks. Last season, Flowers was limited to just four games with Miami and finished with four tackles before being placed on injured reserve in October.