Patriots sign defensive back Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad

LeBlanc, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England out of Florida Atlantic on May 6, 2016. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was released by New England prior to the start of the regular season and was claimed off waivers by Chicago. LeBlanc is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Chicago (2016-17), Detroit (2018) and Philadelphia (2018-20). He signed with Miami on July 23, 2021 but was released at the end of training camp. LeBlanc was signed by Houston to the practice squad on Sept. 8, 2021. Overall, he has played in 52 regular season games with 16 start and accumulated 114 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, 18 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In addition, he has played in three postseason games with two starts and added 10 total tackles and one interception.