Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots sign eight rookie free agents

Apr 29, 2010 at 10:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots signed eight rookie free agents today - WR Bryan Anderson, S Sergio Brown, DE Dane Fletcher, CB Terrence Johnson, DL Kyle Love, RB Pat Paschall, S Ross Ventrone and OL John Wise. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed. These eight players will join the 12 players drafted by the Patriots last weekend at a rookie mini-camp at Gillette Stadium beginning this evening.

WR Bryan Anderson, finished his collegiate career at Central Michigan University with 290 receptions for 3,648 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was one of two CMU players to earn All-MAC honors four straight seasons. Anderson finished his career third in MAC history in receptions and fourth in receiving yards and is Central Michigan's all-time leader in touchdown receptions and receiving yards.

S Sergio Brown, played mainly on special teams during his first two seasons as Notre Dame before earning a starting position at safety as a junior in 2008. Started all 12 games as a senior in 2009 and finished with 50 tackles and one sack.

DE Dane Flecther, was the defensive MVP of the Big Sky Conference for Montana State last season after finishing the season with 67 total tackles and seven sacks.

CB Terrence Johnson, was a four-year player at California University of Pennsylvania. He finished his career as one of the most decorated defensive players in school history with 178 total tackles and 16 interceptions.

DL Kyle Love, played in 44 games at Mississippi State and finished with 71 total tackles, including 34 tackles as a senior.

RB Pat Paschall, ran for 1,397 yards with 16 touchdowns last season at North Dakota State. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry as a sophomore, and 5.6 yards per carry as a junior.

S Ross Ventrone, played in all 13 games for Villanova last season and finished with 73 total tackles, three sacks and scored on a 59-yard fumble return. He is the younger brother of former Patriot and current Cleveland safety Ray Ventrone.

OL John Wise, was a wrestler at Illinois, who finished seventh at the national tournament, earning All-American honors with a 25-9 record. He played football his freshman year at Western Illinois in 2004 as a defensive tackle before transferring to Illinois where he became a three-time qualifier for the NCAA Championships as a wrestler.

