Patriots sign eight rookie free agents

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots signed eight rookie free agents today - WR Bryan Anderson, S Sergio Brown, DE Dane Fletcher, CB Terrence Johnson, DL Kyle Love, RB Pat Paschall, S Ross Ventrone and OL John Wise. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed. These eight players will join the 12 players drafted by the Patriots last weekend at a rookie mini-camp at Gillette Stadium beginning this evening.

WR Bryan Anderson, finished his collegiate career at Central Michigan University with 290 receptions for 3,648 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was one of two CMU players to earn All-MAC honors four straight seasons. Anderson finished his career third in MAC history in receptions and fourth in receiving yards and is Central Michigan's all-time leader in touchdown receptions and receiving yards.

S Sergio Brown, played mainly on special teams during his first two seasons as Notre Dame before earning a starting position at safety as a junior in 2008. Started all 12 games as a senior in 2009 and finished with 50 tackles and one sack.

DE Dane Flecther, was the defensive MVP of the Big Sky Conference for Montana State last season after finishing the season with 67 total tackles and seven sacks.

CB Terrence Johnson, was a four-year player at California University of Pennsylvania. He finished his career as one of the most decorated defensive players in school history with 178 total tackles and 16 interceptions.

DL Kyle Love, played in 44 games at Mississippi State and finished with 71 total tackles, including 34 tackles as a senior.

RB Pat Paschall, ran for 1,397 yards with 16 touchdowns last season at North Dakota State. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry as a sophomore, and 5.6 yards per carry as a junior.

S Ross Ventrone, played in all 13 games for Villanova last season and finished with 73 total tackles, three sacks and scored on a 59-yard fumble return. He is the younger brother of former Patriot and current Cleveland safety Ray Ventrone.