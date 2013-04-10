Patriots sign Free Agent DL Tommy Kelly

Kelly, 32, is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders (2004-12) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Raiders out of Mississippi State in 2004. He was released by Oakland on March 27. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder has played in 129 NFL games with 117 starts and has registered 419 total tackles, 34.0 sacks, one interception, 15 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career. Last season in Oakland, he started in all 16 games for the fifth straight season and finished with 45 total tackles, one sack, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.