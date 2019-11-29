Official website of the New England Patriots

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Colts

Game Day Roster Update: RBs thin with Harris out

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

Patriots This Week: Primetime at Lucas Oil Stadium

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Preview, Myles Bryant 1-On-1

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Patriots sign K Kai Forbath; Release K Nick Folk

Nov 29, 2019 at 11:10 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Kai Forbath. To make room for him on the 53-man roster, the Patriots have released K Nick Folk.

Forbath, 32, originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie free agent out of UCLA on Aug. 2, 2011. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve and has also spent time with the Washington Redskins (2012-15), New Orleans Saints (2015), Minnesota Vikings (2016-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars. Forbath has played 77 regular-season games in his career and made 120-of-140 (85.7%) field goals and converted 173-of-182 (94.0%) extra points for 532 career points. Forbath has also appeared in three playoff games (one with Washington in 2012 and two in 2017 with Minnesota) and made 3-of-4 field goals (75.0%) and all five extra points he has attempted in the postseason. Most recently, Forbath played in the final three games of the 2018 regular season for Jacksonville and converted 4-of-5 (80.0%) field-goal attempts and all three extra points.

Folk, 35, was signed by New England as a free agent on Oct. 30, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. Folk is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with Dallas (2007-09), the New York Jets (2010-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017). He has played in 157 regular-season games and converted 252-of-314 field-goal attempts and 345-of-349 extra-point attempts for 1,101 career points. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and made 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and all 10 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.

Folk played in three games for the Patriots this season and converted 7-of-9 field-goal attempts and all three extra points.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, OL James Ferentz and RB Devine Ozigbo to the active roster
news

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.
news

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster and placed G Alex Redmond on injured reserve from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Calvin Munson. 
news

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

Patriots announced that they have activated LB Jamie Collins off injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (Covid-19) and DB Sean Davis (standard elevation) to the active roster.
news

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.
news

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie K Quinn Nordin. In addition, the Patriots released DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign DL Niles Scott to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster and placed LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released WR Malcolm Perry from injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have activated T Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the practice squad. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Colts

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Preview, Myles Bryant 1-On-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming matchup between the Patriots and the Colts on Saturday night in Indy. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Myles Bryant.

Patriots This Week: Primetime at Lucas Oil Stadium

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots coming off their bye week and look ahead to the Saturday night matchup against the Colts.

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, get an inside look at how the Gillette Stadium field crew prepares and maintains the game and practice fields for two sports through any weather and a variety of other events. In addition, Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain Matthew Slater and Coach Belichick highlights the importance of planning for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 15

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture after the Kansas City Chiefs win their Thursday Night Football game against the LA Chargers.

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive back Myles Bryant to discuss his success on the field and reaching this point in his Patriots career.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 14 Patriots at Bills

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 16, 2001.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising