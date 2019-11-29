Patriots sign K Kai Forbath; Release K Nick Folk

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Kai Forbath. To make room for him on the 53-man roster, the Patriots have released K Nick Folk.

Forbath, 32, originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie free agent out of UCLA on Aug. 2, 2011. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve and has also spent time with the Washington Redskins (2012-15), New Orleans Saints (2015), Minnesota Vikings (2016-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars. Forbath has played 77 regular-season games in his career and made 120-of-140 (85.7%) field goals and converted 173-of-182 (94.0%) extra points for 532 career points. Forbath has also appeared in three playoff games (one with Washington in 2012 and two in 2017 with Minnesota) and made 3-of-4 field goals (75.0%) and all five extra points he has attempted in the postseason. Most recently, Forbath played in the final three games of the 2018 regular season for Jacksonville and converted 4-of-5 (80.0%) field-goal attempts and all three extra points.

Folk, 35, was signed by New England as a free agent on Oct. 30, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. Folk is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with Dallas (2007-09), the New York Jets (2010-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017). He has played in 157 regular-season games and converted 252-of-314 field-goal attempts and 345-of-349 extra-point attempts for 1,101 career points. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and made 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and all 10 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.