Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Jun 10, 2022
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino (pronounced – vizz-KANE-oh). Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released K Quinn Nordin.

Vizcaino, 25, has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has played in seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.

He did not sign with an NFL team following his college career at Washington but did sign a futures contract with Cincinnati on Feb. 2, 2019. He went to training camp with the Bengals in 2019 and after a brief stint with Dallas in the 2020 offseason went to camp with the Bengals again in 2020. Vizcaino spent time on the Minnesota and San Francisco practice squads in 2020. He was elevated to the active roster for the final game of the season with the 49ers and made his NFL debut vs. Seattle, connecting on three field goals and two extra point attempts. After his practice squad contract expired with San Francisco, he was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad for the postseason. Vizcaino signed a futures contract with the Chargers and started the 2021 season the active roster before finishing the year on the practice squad.

Nordin, 23, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 6, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder made the initial 53-man roster but was inactive for the first game and then was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18. He was released on Dec. 1 and signed to the practice squad on Dec. 3.

