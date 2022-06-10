Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino (pronounced – vizz-KANE-oh). Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released K Quinn Nordin.
Vizcaino, 25, has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has played in seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.
He did not sign with an NFL team following his college career at Washington but did sign a futures contract with Cincinnati on Feb. 2, 2019. He went to training camp with the Bengals in 2019 and after a brief stint with Dallas in the 2020 offseason went to camp with the Bengals again in 2020. Vizcaino spent time on the Minnesota and San Francisco practice squads in 2020. He was elevated to the active roster for the final game of the season with the 49ers and made his NFL debut vs. Seattle, connecting on three field goals and two extra point attempts. After his practice squad contract expired with San Francisco, he was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad for the postseason. Vizcaino signed a futures contract with the Chargers and started the 2021 season the active roster before finishing the year on the practice squad.
Nordin, 23, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 6, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder made the initial 53-man roster but was inactive for the first game and then was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18. He was released on Dec. 1 and signed to the practice squad on Dec. 3.