Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

He did not sign with an NFL team following his college career at Washington but did sign a futures contract with Cincinnati on Feb. 2, 2019. He went to training camp with the Bengals in 2019 and after a brief stint with Dallas in the 2020 offseason went to camp with the Bengals again in 2020. Vizcaino spent time on the Minnesota and San Francisco practice squads in 2020. He was elevated to the active roster for the final game of the season with the 49ers and made his NFL debut vs. Seattle, connecting on three field goals and two extra point attempts. After his practice squad contract expired with San Francisco, he was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad for the postseason. Vizcaino signed a futures contract with the Chargers and started the 2021 season the active roster before finishing the year on the practice squad.