Patriots sign LB Eric Martin from practice squad; Sign RB Trey Williams to practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Eric Martin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots signed RB Trey Williams to the practice squad.

Martin, 24, has spent time on the New England practice squad and 53-man roster this season after originally being signed to the New England practice squad on Dec. 29, 2014. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New Orleans out of Nebraska on April 28, 2013. He was released by New Orleans on Aug. 27, 2013, and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 28, 2013. Over two seasons in Cleveland (2013-14), Martin played in 29 games with one start and registered 14 total tackles. Martin was released by Cleveland on Dec. 26, 2014, before being signed to the New England practice squad. Martin has played in three games for the Patriots in 2015 and has three special teams tackles.