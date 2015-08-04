Patriots sign LB L.J. Fort; Announce additional signings

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 04, 2015 at 06:54 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB L.J. Fort, LB Cameron Gordon, FB Eric Kettani and DL A.J. Pataiali'l (pah-tie-AH-lee-ee).

Fort, 25, has spent time in the NFL with Cleveland (2012), Denver (2013-14), Seattle (2014) and Cincinnati (2014-15). The 6-foot, 230-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland out of Northern Iowa on May 3, 2012. He made the Cleveland 53-man roster as a rookie and played in all 16 games with one start, finishing with 13 tackles, one interception, one sack, three passes defensed and seven special teams tackles. Fort was released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2013 before being signed to the Denver practice squad in December of 2013. Fort was released by Denver following training camp in 2014 and was signed by Seattle to the practice squad on Oct. 21. He was signed to the Seattle 53-man roster from the practice on Oct. 29 and saw action in one game before being released and signed back to the practice squad. Fort was released from Seattle's practice squad on Nov. 11, and was signed to the Cincinnati practice squad on Nov. 26. He was released by Cincinnati on April 29, 2015. 

Gordon, 24, originally signed with the New England on May 12, 2014, as a rookie free agent out of Michigan. The 6-foor-3, 237-pounder suffered an injury during training camp and spent his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve. 

Kettani, 28, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Navy in 2009 and after spending time on the Reserve Military list, he went to training camp with the Patriots in 2011 and spent part of the 2011 and 2012 seasons on the team's practice squad. The 5-11, 235-pounder, also spent time on the practice squad with Washington (2012), Kansas City (2013) and Jacksonville (2014). 

Pataiali'l, 24, was originally signed by Baltimore as a rookie free agent out of Utah State on May 12, 2014. The 6-foot-3, 219-pounder, was released by Baltimore at the end of training camp and spent time on the practice squad of both Baltimore and Cleveland in 2014. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

