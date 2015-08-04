Patriots sign LB L.J. Fort; Announce additional signings

Fort, 25, has spent time in the NFL with Cleveland (2012), Denver (2013-14), Seattle (2014) and Cincinnati (2014-15). The 6-foot, 230-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland out of Northern Iowa on May 3, 2012. He made the Cleveland 53-man roster as a rookie and played in all 16 games with one start, finishing with 13 tackles, one interception, one sack, three passes defensed and seven special teams tackles. Fort was released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2013 before being signed to the Denver practice squad in December of 2013. Fort was released by Denver following training camp in 2014 and was signed by Seattle to the practice squad on Oct. 21. He was signed to the Seattle 53-man roster from the practice on Oct. 29 and saw action in one game before being released and signed back to the practice squad. Fort was released from Seattle's practice squad on Nov. 11, and was signed to the Cincinnati practice squad on Nov. 26. He was released by Cincinnati on April 29, 2015.