Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 Training Camp 

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

Patriots Sign OL Jerald Hawkins

Jul 30, 2021
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jerald Hawkins. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Hawkins, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-17, 20) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). He also had a brief stint on the Houston Texans practice squad in 2020. The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (123rd overall) by Pittsburgh out of Louisiana State in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in 19 regular season games with one start and one postseason contest as a reserve during his NFL career. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, he played in five games for the Steelers in 2017. Hawkins was traded by Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay on Aug. 31, 2019, and after a year in Tampa Bay, he was signed by Houston as an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 10, 2020. Hawkins was released by Houston at the end of training camp and began the year on the practice squad before being signed by Pittsburgh to the 53-man roster. Last season, he played in 13 regular season games and one postseason game as a reserve for the Steelers.

news

Patriots Claim QB Jake Dolegala Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that QB Jake Dolegala was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Patriots Release WR Devin Smith

The Patriots announced today that they have released wide receiver Devin Smith.
news

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 second-round draft pick DL Christian Barmore.
news

Patriots sign 2021 third-round pick linebacker Ronnie Perkins

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 third-round draft pick LB Ronnie Perkins. 
news

Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 first-round draft pick QB Mac Jones.
news

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

The Patriots announced today that they have signed wide receiver Devin Ross.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL R.J. Prince. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots have released K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall.
news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.
news

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. 
