Patriots sign OL Ted Larsen; Release CB Springs

May 18, 2010 at 08:40 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft choice OL Ted Larsen. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Larsen, an offensive lineman from North Carolina State, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 205th selection overall.

In addition, the Patriots announced today that they have released veteran CB Shawn Springs.

Larsen, 6-2, 305 pounds, began his college career as a defensive tackle before moving to center as a junior in 2008. He started 30 of 43 games at North Carolina State (five starts at defensive tackle and 23 starts at center). Larsen was named All-Atlantic Coast Conference second-team by The NFL Draft Report after starting all 12 games as a senior in 2009.

Springs, 6-0, 204 pounds, is a veteran of 13 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (1997-2003), Washington Redskins (2004-08) and New England Patriots (2009). He has played in 169 career games with 155 starts and has made 701 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 33 interceptions for 429 yards with two touchdowns, 141 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Springs was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on March 11, 2009 and played in 12 games with eight starts last season, finishing with 39 total tackles, one interception and four passes defensed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

