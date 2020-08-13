Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Aug 13 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Aug 13, 2020 at 05:35 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed veteran RB Lamar Miller. Terms of the contract were not announced.

In addition, the Patriots announced that DL Nick Coe was released and OL Dustin Woodard was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.

Miller, 29, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2012-15) and the Houston Texans (2016-19). The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (97th overall) by the Miami Dolphins out of Miami (Fla.) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Houston as an unrestricted free agent from Miami on March 11, 2016.

He has played in 105 regular-season games with 89 starts and has 5,864 rushing yards on 1,354 attempts with 32 touchdowns and 209 receptions for 1,505 yards and eight touchdowns. Miller has also started three postseason contests in his career and has registered 55 rushing attempts for 165 yards with a touchdown and caught 12 passes for 78 yards. He has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, gaining 1,099 yards in 2014 with Miami and 1,073 yards in 2016 with Houston. Miller had a 97-yard touchdown run for Houston vs. Tennessee on Nov. 26, 2018, and a 97-yard touchdown run for Miami vs. the New York Jets on Dec. 28, 2014, becoming the only player in NFL history with multiple touchdown runs of over 95 yards. 

Miller spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Houston Texans.

Coe, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Auburn on May 5, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 291-pounder played in 36 games during college with 12 starts and finished with 71 total tackles and nine sacks.

Woodard, 22, was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round (230th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Memphis. The 6-foot-2, 291-pounder played in 54 career games with 52 starts, tying the program record for most starts by an offensive lineman and most games played by an offensive lineman.

This is a photo of Lamar Miller of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo)

Lamar Miller

#35 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: Miami (Fla.)

Related Content

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Tyler Gauthier.
Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List
news

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. 
Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit
news

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

The New England Patriots announced that that they have acquired cornerback Michael Jackson in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
news

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings.
Patriots release nine players
news

Patriots release nine players

The New England Patriots announced that they have released nine players.
Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins
news

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Lenzy Pipkins.
Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton
news

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of veteran QB Cam Newton.

Latest News

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Advertising