Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed veteran RB Lamar Miller. Terms of the contract were not announced.

In addition, the Patriots announced that DL Nick Coe was released and OL Dustin Woodard was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.

Miller, 29, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2012-15) and the Houston Texans (2016-19). The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (97th overall) by the Miami Dolphins out of Miami (Fla.) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Houston as an unrestricted free agent from Miami on March 11, 2016.

He has played in 105 regular-season games with 89 starts and has 5,864 rushing yards on 1,354 attempts with 32 touchdowns and 209 receptions for 1,505 yards and eight touchdowns. Miller has also started three postseason contests in his career and has registered 55 rushing attempts for 165 yards with a touchdown and caught 12 passes for 78 yards. He has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, gaining 1,099 yards in 2014 with Miami and 1,073 yards in 2016 with Houston. Miller had a 97-yard touchdown run for Houston vs. Tennessee on Nov. 26, 2018, and a 97-yard touchdown run for Miami vs. the New York Jets on Dec. 28, 2014, becoming the only player in NFL history with multiple touchdown runs of over 95 yards.

Miller spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Houston Texans.

Coe, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Auburn on May 5, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 291-pounder played in 36 games during college with 12 starts and finished with 71 total tackles and nine sacks.