Patriots sign rookie CB Justin Coleman; Release 10 players

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie CB Justin Coleman.

In addition, the Patriots released 10 players from the roster and released TE Jake Bequette from the injured reserve list.

The Patriots released five veterans: OL Ryan Groy, OL Caylin Hauptmann, QB Ryan Lindley, LB James Morris and DL Casey Walker

The Patriots released two first-year players: OL Chris Martin and DL A.J. Pataiali'i.

The Patriots released three rookie free agents: RB Tony Creecy, WR Zach D'Orazio and WR DaVaris Daniels.

ADDITION TO THE ROSTER

Coleman, 22, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of Tennessee on May 6, 2015. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, was released by Minnesota on Aug. 30, 2015. He started 25 games over his final two college seasons and finished tied for fourth in the SEC with four interceptions in 2014.

VETERAN PLAYERS RELEASED

Groy, 24, was acquired by the Patriots from Chicago in exchange for LB Matthew Wells on Aug. 1, 2015. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, originally joined Chicago as a rookie free agent on May 11, 2014 out of Wisconsin. He spent the majority of the 2014 season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster, where he played in four games with three starts.

Hauptmann, 24, joined the Patriots practice squad on Oct. 13, 2014. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland out of Florida International in 2013. After beginning the season on the Cleveland practice squad, Hauptmann was signed by Seattle to the 53-man roster, where he was inactive for 10 games and the entire postseason.

Lindley, 26, was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 10, 2015. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (185th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of San Diego State. After two seasons with Arizona (2012-13), Lindley was released by the Cardinals on Aug. 25, 2014. The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder was then signed by the San Diego Chargers to the practice squad. On Nov. 11, 2014, Lindley was signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster from the San Diego practice squad. He has played in nine NFL regular season games and one postseason game and has completed 52-of-89 passes for 752 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Morris, 23, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder, suffered an injury during training camp last season and spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

Walker, 25, spent part of the 2014 season on the New England 53-man roster and practice squad, seeing action in five games for the Patriots with one start and finishing with 10 tackles and one sack. He was re-signed by the Patriots on Aug. 14, 2015. The 6-foot-1, 340-pounder, was released by the Patriots on Nov. 20, 2014 and signed to the practice squad on Nov. 22. He was signed by Baltimore to the 53-man roster from the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 16 and played in one regular season game. Walker was released by Baltimore on Aug. 5, 2015. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Carolina out of Oklahoma on April 30, 2013. Walker spent part of his rookie season on the Carolina practice squad and began the 2014 season on the Carolina practice squad.

FIRST-YEAR PLAYERS RELEASED

Martin, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Patriots from Miami on Aug. 18, 2015. He was originally signed by Houston as a rookie free agent out of Central Florida on May 16, 2014. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder, was released by Houston on May 27, 2014 and signed by the Patriots on June 23, 2014. Martin was released on Aug. 30, 2014 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2014 before being released on Sept. 26, 2014. He was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 8, 2014 before being released on Oct. 13, 2014. He was signed by Houston to the practice squad on Nov. 12, 2014 before being released on Nov. 25, 2014. Martin was signed by San Francisco to the practice squad on Dec. 10, 2014 and then signed to a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30, 2014 before being released on June 15, 2015. He was signed by Miami on July 29, 2015 before being waived on Aug. 17, 2015.

Pataiali'I, 25, was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 4, 2015. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2014 out of Utah State. The 6-foot-3, 319-pounder, spent some time on the practice squads of Cleveland and Baltimore in 2014.

ROOKIE FREE AGENTS RELEASED

Creecy, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of North Carolina State on Aug. 10, 2015. The 5-foot-10, 204-pounder, compiled 1,265 yards on 324 attempts with nine touchdowns during his four-year college career.

D'Orazio, 24, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Akron on July 23, 2015. The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder, played in 28 games and finished with 119 receptions for 1,422 yards and five touchdowns in college.