Patriots sign six players

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots have signed TE Robbie Agnone, DL Adrian Grady, WR Darnell Jenkins, TE Rob Myers, DL Darryl Richard and QB Jeff Rowe. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed. All six of those players finished the 2009 season on the Patriots practice squad.

Agnone, 6-6, 260 pounds, was originally signed as a rookie free agent out of Delaware by the Washington Redskins on April 30, 2009. He was waived by Washington during their final cuts.

Grady, 6-1, 290 pounds, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on April 30, 2009. He was waived by the Colts in their final cuts.

Jenkins, 5-10, 191 pounds, was originally signed by Houston as a rookie agent out of Miami in 2008. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Houston practice squad before being signed to the active roster for the final two games of the season. Jenkins was waived by Houston following training camp in 2009 and spent time on the practice squads of both Houston and Cleveland.

Myers, 6-4, 240 pounds, originally signed with the New York Jets as a rookie free agent out of Utah State in April of 2009. He was waived by the Jets prior to the start of training camp and then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in August of 2009. Myers spent two weeks on the Philadelphia practice squad after being waived by the Eagles prior to the start of the regular season.

Richard, 6-4, 295 pounds, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round (234th overall) of the 2009 draft out of Georgia Tech.