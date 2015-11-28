Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 29 2022 - 03:00 PM | Sun Jan 01 2023 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Patriots sign TE Asante Cleveland and LB Darius Fleming to 53-man roster; Release DB Dewey McDonald

The Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Asante Cleveland and LB Darius Fleming to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released DB Dewey McDonald.

Nov 28, 2015 at 11:21 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Asante Cleveland and LB Darius Fleming to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released DB Dewey McDonald.

Cleveland, 23, was acquired by the Patriots in trade with San Francisco on Aug. 18 in exchange for OL Jordan Devey. Cleveland was released by the Patriots on Sept. 5, and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 7. He was originally signed by San Francisco as a rookie free agent out of Miami (Fla.) on May 12, 2014. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, spent the first two weeks of the 2014 regular season on the team's practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 20 and making his NFL debut at Arizona on Sept. 21. He spent the next eight weeks on the team's practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 27. Cleveland played in the team's final five regular-season games, but did not record any catches. During his four-year collegiate career at Miami (Fla.), he appeared in 40 games with 10 starts, totaling 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown.

Fleming, 26, was originally signed by New England as a free agent on May 16, 2014. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder, was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons on injured reserve with a knee injury and was released by the 49ers on May 12, 2014. Fleming made the New England 53-man roster out of training camp last season but was inactive for the season-opener at Miami (9/7). He was released on Sept. 13 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16 before re-joining the 53-man roster on Nov. 29. Fleming played in five games and three postseason games for the Patriots last season. He was released by the Patriots on Sept. 5, 2015, and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 7, 2015.

McDonald, 25, joined New England when he was claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28. The 6-foot, 220-pounder, played in two games for the Patriots before being released on Nov. 12, and signed to the practice squad on Nov. 14. He was released from the practice squad on Nov. 18 and then re-signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 26. McDonald originally joined Indianapolis as a rookie free agent on May 12, 2014 out of California (Pa.). The 6-foot, 220-pounder, began his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 29, 2014. He played in 12 games mostly on special teams and finished second on the team with 13 special teams tackles. McDonald played in all three postseason games, including the AFC Championship Game against New England. He began the 2015 campaign on the Indianapolis practice squad but was signed to the 53-man roster and saw action vs. New Orleans on Oct. 25 before being released by the Colts on Oct. 27.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-8) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews Referee Craig Wrolstad following the New England Patriots game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

news

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

news

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA pool reporter Mike Reiss interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson following the Patriots - Raiders game on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

news

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Patriots LB Josh Uche has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

news

Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Countdown begins to historic 2023 Army-Navy Football Game at Gillette Stadium

America's Game will kick off in New England for first time in 124-year series history one year from today, on Dec. 9, 2023.

news

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The New England Patriots announced Lawrence Guy Sr. as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide.

news

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

For the 15th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

news

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Previewing the Miami Dolphins, Bengals Analysis

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Cincinnati Bengals and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access 12/30: Dolphins Preview, Richard Seymour Feature, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

On a special holiday edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Captain Devin McCourty shares his read of the team, as they prepare for a playoff type New Year's Day contest in Foxboro. In addition, Owner Robert Kraft provides a once in a lifetime Game Day experience for one fan, we re-cap a special year for former Patriot Richard Seymour, and Coach Belichick warns of Miami's speed on the Belestrator.

Bill Belichick 12/30:"My focus is on the Miami Dolphins"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022.

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain and defensive back Devin McCourty and he talks about coming back after the teams recent losses. Devin also talks about playing to make it into the playoffs

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

We check in with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 17.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bengals Recap, Dolphins are Coming to Town, 1-on-1 w/Jakobi Meyers

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bengals, and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising