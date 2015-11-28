Patriots sign TE Asante Cleveland and LB Darius Fleming to 53-man roster; Release DB Dewey McDonald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Asante Cleveland and LB Darius Fleming to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released DB Dewey McDonald.

Cleveland, 23, was acquired by the Patriots in trade with San Francisco on Aug. 18 in exchange for OL Jordan Devey. Cleveland was released by the Patriots on Sept. 5, and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 7. He was originally signed by San Francisco as a rookie free agent out of Miami (Fla.) on May 12, 2014. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, spent the first two weeks of the 2014 regular season on the team's practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 20 and making his NFL debut at Arizona on Sept. 21. He spent the next eight weeks on the team's practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 27. Cleveland played in the team's final five regular-season games, but did not record any catches. During his four-year collegiate career at Miami (Fla.), he appeared in 40 games with 10 starts, totaling 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown.

Fleming, 26, was originally signed by New England as a free agent on May 16, 2014. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder, was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons on injured reserve with a knee injury and was released by the 49ers on May 12, 2014. Fleming made the New England 53-man roster out of training camp last season but was inactive for the season-opener at Miami (9/7). He was released on Sept. 13 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16 before re-joining the 53-man roster on Nov. 29. Fleming played in five games and three postseason games for the Patriots last season. He was released by the Patriots on Sept. 5, 2015, and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 7, 2015.