21 Burning Questions for Patriots 2021 Training Camp

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

5 Patriots Training Camp Battles to Watch

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who could breakout in training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Photos: Meet the 2021 New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

Jul 23, 2021 at 04:40 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. Terms of the contract were not announced. Wells spent a week on the New England practice squad in mid-November in 2020.

Wells, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 10 and released on Nov. 16. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on May 11, 2018, out of San Diego State. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent most of the 2018 season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He went to training camp with Kansas City in 2019 but was injured during training camp and spent the season on injured reserve.

