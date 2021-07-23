Patriots Sign TE David Wells

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. Terms of the contract were not announced. Wells spent a week on the New England practice squad in mid-November in 2020.

Wells, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 10 and released on Nov. 16. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on May 11, 2018, out of San Diego State. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was released by Dallas at the end of training camp and spent most of the 2018 season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He went to training camp with Kansas City in 2019 but was injured during training camp and spent the season on injured reserve.