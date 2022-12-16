Patriots Sign LS Tucker Addington to the Practice Squad

Tucker, 25, played college football as a long snapper at Sam Houston State and was drafted in the sixth-round by the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, appearing in all 10 games. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder was signed by Dallas to the practice squad on Oct. 5, 2022. He was released six days later.

Thedford, 25, was signed as an offensive lineman by New England and added to the practice squad on Nov. 17, 2022. He originally signed with Detroit as a rookie free agent tight end out of Utah on Jan. 14, 2021 but was released on Aug. 19, 2021. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in the eighth-round this past spring and finished the season with 13 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown as a tight end. Thedford began his college career as a defensive end at Southern Methodist University (2016-18) before moving to tight end and finishing his college career at Utah for the 2019 season.