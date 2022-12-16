Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Dec 15 - 04:00 PM | Sun Dec 18 - 01:40 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Scouting the Raiders: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win in Las Vegas on Sunday

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

What Josh McDaniels learned in his second Patriots stint

Josh Uche Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Cardinals

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft and more

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Press Pass: Coaches Discuss Rookie Class Performance

5 Keys from Patriots win over Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Huge Win Over the Cardinals on Monday Night

Patriots vs. Cardinals Highlights | NFL Week 14

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Patriots Sign LS Tucker Addington to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they made two practice squad transactions, signing free agent LS Tucker Addington and releasing OL Hunter Thedford.

Dec 16, 2022 at 05:16 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they made two practice squad transactions, signing free agent LS Tucker Addington and releasing OL Hunter Thedford.

Tucker, 25, played college football as a long snapper at Sam Houston State and was drafted in the sixth-round by the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, appearing in all 10 games. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder was signed by Dallas to the practice squad on Oct. 5, 2022. He was released six days later.

Thedford, 25, was signed as an offensive lineman by New England and added to the practice squad on Nov. 17, 2022. He originally signed with Detroit as a rookie free agent tight end out of Utah on Jan. 14, 2021 but was released on Aug. 19, 2021. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in the eighth-round this past spring and finished the season with 13 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown as a tight end. Thedford began his college career as a defensive end at Southern Methodist University (2016-18) before moving to tight end and finishing his college career at Utah for the 2019 season.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cam McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign DB Quandre Mosely to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Bill Murray and K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate Bill Murray from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the New York Jets practice squad.

news

Patriots Release RB J.J. Taylor; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that have released RB J.J. Taylor. In addition, they have re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. It will be his third stint on the New England practice squad this season.

news

Patriots Sign P Michael Palardy to the 53-Man Roster; Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed P Michael Palardy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed P Jake Bailey on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they signed rookie OL Kody Russey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DL Christian Barmore on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign OL Hunter Thedford to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Sign LS Tucker Addington to the Practice Squad

Deion Branch leads Louisville in bowl game as interim head coach

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview, Raekwon McMillan 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, with the Patriots preparing out West for their game in Las Vegas, we are in Arizona with the team for tonight's episode! In this show, meet the Patriots linebacker who made one of the game changing plays from Monday night's win. Plus, Bill Belichick discusses the unique accomplishments of rookie Marcus Jones, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels weighs in on facing his old team, and meet the Patriots fan who tailgates at every Patriots game, home and away.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/16: "Every game we go into the goal is to win"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 12/16: "We have to be responsible for what we have in front of us"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/16: "It's a huge opportunity for us"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 12/16: "We'll find a way to make it happen"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Friday, December 16, 2022.

AFC Playoff Picture: Week 15

Go into the studio with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 15.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising