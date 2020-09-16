Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Jake Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah) and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.
Bryant, 22, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on May 5, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder was released by the Patriots at the end of training camp and joined the practice squad on Sept. 5.
Folk, 35, was re-signed by the Patriots on Aug. 24, released on Sept. 4 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder was activated from the practice squad and played in the season-opener vs. Miami before reverting back to the practice squad.
Dolegala, 23, originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Central Connecticut State. The 6-foot-7, 242-pounder was inactive for 15 games and dressed but did not play in one game for the Bengals in 2019. He released by the Bengals on Sept. 5, 2020.
Ferentz, 31, is a five-year NFL veteran with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-19). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 38 regular-season games with two starts during his career and four postseason games as a reserve. Last season, Ferentz played in 15 regular-season games and made his first two career starts – one at guard and the other at center.