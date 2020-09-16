Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Sep 16 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Sep 16, 2020 at 04:51 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction Thumb  Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Jake Dolegala (DOLE-leh-gah-lah) and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.

2020__0061_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Bryant

Myles Bryant

#41 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Washington

Bryant, 22, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on May 5, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder was released by the Patriots at the end of training camp and joined the practice squad on Sept. 5.

2500x1406-nick-folk-2020-headshot

Nick Folk

#6 K

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Arizona

Folk, 35, was re-signed by the Patriots on Aug. 24, released on Sept. 4 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder was activated from the practice squad and played in the season-opener vs. Miami before reverting back to the practice squad.

Dolegala, 23, originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Central Connecticut State. The 6-foot-7, 242-pounder was inactive for 15 games and dressed but did not play in one game for the Bengals in 2019. He released by the Bengals on Sept. 5, 2020.

Ferentz, 31, is a five-year NFL veteran with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-19). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 38 regular-season games with two starts during his career and four postseason games as a reserve. Last season, Ferentz played in 15 regular-season games and made his first two career starts – one at guard and the other at center.

Related Content

Patriots make a series of transactions
news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that that they have signed K Nick Folk and DL Xavier Williams to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. Additionally, the Patriots signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.
Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad
news

Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that that they have released OL Corey Levin from the practice squad.
Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR
news

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

The Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
Patriots Make Practice Squad Change
news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

The Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Corey Levin to the practice squad and released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.
Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad
news

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.
Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve
news

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia and RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DL Beau Allen and RB Damien Harris on the injured reserve list.
Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster
news

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed 16 players to the practice squad.
Patriots Release 24 Players
news

Patriots Release 24 Players

The Patriots announced today that they have released 24 players and are now at the NFL-mandatory 53-man roster limit.
Patriots Release Three Players
news

Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 
news

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

The Patriots announced that they have signed rookie WR Andre Baccellia.
Patriots Release WR Will Hastings
news

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie wide receiver Will Hastings.

Latest News

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 59-10. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/13

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Advertising