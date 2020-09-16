Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Folk, 35, was re-signed by the Patriots on Aug. 24, released on Sept. 4 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder was activated from the practice squad and played in the season-opener vs. Miami before reverting back to the practice squad.

Dolegala, 23, originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Central Connecticut State. The 6-foot-7, 242-pounder was inactive for 15 games and dressed but did not play in one game for the Bengals in 2019. He released by the Bengals on Sept. 5, 2020.