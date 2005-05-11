Patriots sign veteran LB Chad Brown

FOXBORO, Mass. (May 11, 2005) -- Veteran linebacker Chad Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl player, signed with the New England Patriots.

Brown, drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 1993 draft, spent four seasons with the Steelers before signing as a free agent with Seattle, where he spent the past eight seasons. The Seahawks released him after last season.

He is the third veteran free agent linebacker the Patriots have signed in the offseason, joining Monty Beisel and Wesly Mallard. The Super Bowl champions are retooling the position following the release of Roman Phifer and the uncertainty over the future of Tedy Bruschi, who may not play next season after suffering a mild stroke in February.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Brown has 78 career sacks, the most of any active NFL linebacker. In 156 starts, the Colorado product has 1,043 tackles, six interceptions, 19 forced fumbles and 15 fumble recoveries.