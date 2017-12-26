Patriots Sign Veteran LB James Harrison; Release LB Trevor Reilly

Harrison, 39, played in five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 before being released on December 23. The 6-foot, 242-pounder, is in his 15th NFL season after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with Pittsburgh on April 22, 2002. After 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, Harrison spent the 2013 season in Cincinnati, before re-signing with Pittsburgh in 2014. He has played in 192 with 117 starts and has 516 total tackles, 82½ sacks, eight interceptions, 33 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. Harrison has played in 19 postseason games with 12 starts with 77 total tackles, 11 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. He has played in three Super Bowls with Pittsburgh, including two Super Bowl Championship teams. In Super Bowl XLIII, he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown, the longest interception return in Super Bowl history. Harrison is Pittsburgh's all-time leader in sacks with 80½. Harrison has been named the Pro Bowl five times, named a first-team All-Pro twice and second-team two times.

Reilly, 29, was signed to the New England practice squad on Oct. 12, 2017, and added to the 53-man roster on October 25. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder played in six games with one start and recorded six tackles on defense and four tackles on special teams. Reilly also spent time with New England on the practice squad in 2016 before being signed to the Miami 53-man roster in December, where he played in two games and one postseason game. Reilly began this season on the Dolphins practice squad before being released on October 9. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh round draft pick (233rd overall) of the New York Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Utah. He played two seasons with the Jets before being released prior to the start of the 2016 season and then was signed to the New England practice squad in October 20. He has played in 37 NFL games with one start and recorded 37 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and 26 special teams tackles.