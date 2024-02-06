 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 06 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 08 - 09:55 AM

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Unfiltered 2/6: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Kawaan Baker to a futures contract. 

Feb 06, 2024 at 04:04 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transaction (single)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Kawaan Baker to a futures contract.

Baker, 25, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (255th overall) by the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder, began his rookie season on the practice squad. Baker was elevated to the active roster for two games as a rookie and saw action on special teams vs. Miami on Dec. 27, 2021 and vs. Carolina on Jan. 2, 2022. He registered a special teams tackle against the Dolphins. Baker went to training camp with New Orleans in 2022 but was released on Oct. 17 after an NFL suspension. He then spent time on the practice squad of Green Bay before returning to New Orleans when he was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 27, 2022. Baker went to training camp with the Saints last summer but was released prior to the start of the regular season.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Michael Jordan to a futures contract.
news

Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE La'Michael Pettway to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Claim CB Marco Wilson off Waivers

The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed CB Marco Wilson off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that RB Rhamondre Stevenson has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, TE La'Michael Pettway has been signed to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced today that OL James Ferentz has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and OL Conor McDermott has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, CB Breon Borders and TE Matt Sokol have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced that they have claimed QB Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed CB J.C. Jackson on the reserve/non-football illness list and signed DB William Hooper and RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed OL Cole Strange on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Elevate RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that RB Kevin Harris has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Claim LB Christian Elliss Off Waivers, Release RB Ty Montgomery II

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Christian Elliss off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, the Patriots released RB Ty Montgomery II.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady | Throwback Highlights

Check out former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady competing at the 2003 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. See the New England Patriots legend compete in a variety of throwing competitions against Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

We check in with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Quarterback Highlights

A look at the quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Troy Brown on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown talks with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

Tom Brady on Pat McAfee Show on Jerod Mayo: "He'll do a great job"

Tom Brady joined ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 30 to discuss how he thinks new head coach Jerod Mayo will do with the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising