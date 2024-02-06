Patriots Sign WR Kawaan Baker to a Futures Contract

Baker, 25, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (255th overall) by the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder, began his rookie season on the practice squad. Baker was elevated to the active roster for two games as a rookie and saw action on special teams vs. Miami on Dec. 27, 2021 and vs. Carolina on Jan. 2, 2022. He registered a special teams tackle against the Dolphins. Baker went to training camp with New Orleans in 2022 but was released on Oct. 17 after an NFL suspension. He then spent time on the practice squad of Green Bay before returning to New Orleans when he was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 27, 2022. Baker went to training camp with the Saints last summer but was released prior to the start of the regular season.