Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.

Kinsey, 22 was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans on May 7, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of Berry College. The 5-foot-10, 198-pounder went to training camp with the Titans and was released on Sept. 5. Kinsey appeared in 43 games with 35 starts over four seasons at Berry and totaled 203 receptions for 3,343 yards and 50 touchdowns, all of which rank first in program history. He started all 11 games as a senior in 2019 and caught 65 passes for 1,221 yards and 16 touchdowns.