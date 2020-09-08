Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.

Kinsey, 22 was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans on May 7, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of Berry College. The 5-foot-10, 198-pounder went to training camp with the Titans and was released on Sept. 5. Kinsey appeared in 43 games with 35 starts over four seasons at Berry and totaled 203 receptions for 3,343 yards and 50 touchdowns, all of which rank first in program history. He started all 11 games as a senior in 2019 and caught 65 passes for 1,221 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Wilkerson, 23 was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans on May 7, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of Southeast Missouri State. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder also went to training camp with the Titans and was released on Sept. 5. Wilkerson played in 47 games with 43 starts during his collegiate career and registered 219 receptions for 3,540 yards and 33 touchdowns. His reception total, receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns are school records. Last season, Wilkerson started all 13 games and posted 71 receptions for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia and RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DL Beau Allen and RB Damien Harris on the injured reserve list.
The Patriots announced today that they have signed 16 players to the practice squad.
The Patriots announced today that they have released 24 players and are now at the NFL-mandatory 53-man roster limit.
The Patriots announced that they have released rookie DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
The Patriots announced that they have signed rookie WR Andre Baccellia.
The Patriots announced that they have released rookie wide receiver Will Hastings.
The Patriots announced that they have re-signed veteran K Nick Folk and signed rookie DL Michael Barnett. 
The Patriots announced that that they have signed TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams. In addition, the Patriots released TE Alex Ellis and DT Darius Kilgo. 
The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Ben Braden, TE Paul Butler and TE Alex Ellis.
The New England Patriots announced that that they have released WR Quincy Adeboyejo.
