Patriots to award $60,000 in college scholarships

The Patriots announced the launch of the 2010 New England Patriots Write On Scholarship, which will give local students the opportunity to win up to $10,000 in college scholarship funds.

Jan 25, 2010 at 01:00 AM
writeon1a_v2.gif

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (January 25, 2010) - The Patriots announced the launch of the 2010 New England Patriots Write On Scholarship, which will give local students the opportunity to win up to $10,000 in college scholarship funds. New England residents between the ages of 13 and 18 are eligible to enter the contest, which promotes creative writing and good citizenship through volunteerism.

Along with a creative essay about the most recent Patriots season, students will be asked to provide information about their own volunteer experiences and why giving back to the community is important for people of all ages. This spring, 28 students will be awarded a total of $60,000 in scholarships, with one $10,000 grand prize, a $7,500 runner-up prize, a $5,000 honorable mention prize, and 25 $1,500 recognition prizes.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation has awarded nearly $400,000 in college scholarships over the past four years through the Write On Scholarship program. Official rules and the downloadable scholarship application can be found online at www.patriots.com/community. The deadline to enter is March 31, 2010.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

